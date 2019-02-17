De La Salle Lady Spikers edge Ateneo Lady Eagles

Despite a disappointing third set, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers bounced back to take a four-set victory over rival Ateneo Lady Eagles Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers blazed to a 5-1 start in the opening set but the Lady Eagles were able to inch closer at 10-9. DLSU responded with a 6-1 run to mount a 16-10 advantage that puts the set out of reach from Ateneo.

An error by Ateneo’s Erika Raagas brought La Salle to set point but a service error by Aduke Ogunsanya extended the Lady Eagles’ hopes. However, the opening set ended at 25-14 for the Lady Spikers courtesy of a successful spike by rookie Jolina Dela Cruz.

Ateneo committed 11 errors in the set while De La Salle unleashed a strong service game with five aces.

From a 13-13 tie in the second set, the Lady Spikers took the second set with a 12-4 run. Team captain Desiree Cheng’s second kill block of the set gave them set point and May Luna’s kill ended set two at 25-17.

De La Salle’s strong service game continued with five aces while Ateneo committed 12 more errors.

The tables turned in set three as the Lady Spikers committed 11 errors. The Lady Eagles led, 14-17, but the unit of Coach Ramil de Jesus came to within four, 18-14.

A 7-2 scoring run gave the set to Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad with the last two points being De La Salle mistakes.

From a 3-3 deadlock in the fourth set, the Lady Spikers ignited a 5-1 run to take an 8-4 lead coming into the first technical timeout.

However, Ateneo proved to be one tough customer by trimming the lead to two, 12-10. But DLSU gathered its composure as an off-speed attack by May Luna brought the tally to 16-12.

The Lady Spikers held onto the lead as a Cheng spike that went off the block brought the Lady Spikers to set point and her succeeding ace won the game for the 11-time UAAP champions. The Lady Spikers dominated the deciding set with five aces and 15 attacks.

Des Cheng is declared Game MVP with eight attacks, two blocks, and three aces. Luna and Dela Cruz connected on 11 points each while Aduke Ogunsanya added 10. Michelle Cobb contributes eight points, four off aces.

Meanwhile, Kat Tolentino is the lone Ateneo Lady Eagle in double digits with 16 points. Bea de Leon supported with eight while Jules Samonte chipped in seven.

The Lady Spikes dominated in attack points, 40-28, and service aces, 15-7. Ateneo won the block battle, 8-4.