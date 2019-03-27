De La Salle Lady Spikers bounce back by conquering NU Lady Bulldogs

After a straight-sets loss to the UP Lady Maroons, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers recover by defeating the NU Lady Bulldogs in three sets during their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers were in cruise control after an 8-3 lead in the opening set. They stretched their lead to as high as seven points, 18-11, when Tin Tiamzon converted a smash off an NU overreception. A Jolina Dela Cruz conversion off a one-hand fancy back set by Michelle Cobb gave La Salle set point while Audrey Paran’s service error ended set one at 25-20. The Lady Spikers had a 3-0 lead in aces and tallied only five errors.

DLSU scored seven straight points from a 5-5 tie but NU threatened with a 5-1 run of their own to trim the lead to three, 13-10. However, the Lady Bulldogs cannot break the three-point barrier as they came to within 21-18.

Tiamzon’s well-placed attack that was not dug by libero Jennifer Nierva brought Coach Ramil de Jesus’ squad to set point while Desiree Cheng’s spike ended set one at 25-18. De La Salle had a 15-12 edge in attack points while committing only five violations.

Lady Spikers complete the job in three

The Taft unit started the third set with a 6-1 lead. But the Lady Bulldogs responded with four unanswered points to trim the deficit to one, 6-5. But that was all NU wrote as De La Salle banked on their net defense to unleash a 16-2 run that took the game out of NU’s reach. Aduke Ogunsanya gave the Lady Spikers match point but Ivy Lacsina took one point back.

But Lacsina spikes out in the succeeding rally to end the set and the match at 25-10 for the Lady Spikers. DLSU moves into a tie in second place with the UST Golden Tigresses by clinching their sixth win in nine outings. More importantly, they did not commit any error in the closing set.

Individual and team stats

Cheng paced the Lady Spikers with 17 points. Coming into the game, the team captain reminded her comrades, “Sinabi ko na lang sa kanila and pina-remind lang na hindi natatapos ang uaap namin na sa tatlong talo. Lalaban at lalaban kami hanggang hindi natatapos ito.”

She is also more aware of what how she can contribute to La Salle’s cause. “Mas i-embrace ko lang yun role ko. Sa akin wala naman talaga yan. Kailangan namin manalo, kailangan gumalaw kami ng tama, kailangan ma-lessen yun errors namin,” she said in the post-game interview.

While De La Salle and NU had 34 attacks apiece, the Lady Spikers dominated in blocks (9-1) and aces (8-3). From a 37-error game against UP, DLSU committed only 10 infractions against the Lady Bulldogs.

Upcoming games for DLSU and NU

The De La Salle Lady Spikers (6-3) will try to take solo second place when they face the UST Golden Tigresses (6-3). Meanwhile, the NU Lady Bulldogs (2-7) will try to end their three-game losing streak against the Adamson Lady Falcons (1-8). Both games will be played on March 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.