Coach Reyes does not want to risk Milena Alessandrini’s injury

University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses head coach Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes said that we might have seen the last of Milena Alessandrini for the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

After the sophomore Filipino-Italian went down in the second set of their match against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, initial diagnosis reveal a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on her left knee. But after an MRI at the UST Hospital, it was diagnosed that the open spiker also suffered a Grade 3 sprain on her lateral and medial collateral ligaments (LCL and MCL).

Reyes confirmed the timeline of Alessandrini’s recovery. “Two weeks na ita-try i-rehab. Kung maganda progress, pwedeng ilaro. Pero sa papel, pwedeng ilaro,” said the head coach of the Philippine Women’s Under-23 National Team.

However, there is little chance that she can play after the two-week rehab given the physical and mental toll that an injury of this magnitude have on a player. “Kahit na sabihin ma-stabilize within two weeks, may mental baggage na. Definitely, di rin makakapag-perform. Much better na, at my end, di ko na siya palalaruin, sit out na,” said Reyes.

While they remain hopeful of her speedy recovery, the UST main mentor would still heed the word of medical experts. “Sana gumaling agad. ‘Yun ang importante. As of now medyo pahinga na. Again kung anong i-advise ng doctor, kami din on our part gagawin ang lahat para sa bata ang welfare niya. It’s not about UAAP, siyempre welfare ng tao especially those who got injured.”

“Di namin isusugal si Milena just for the sake manalo or makapaglaro. Masisira ‘yung bata so di naman kami ganun ka-ignorante na isugal kung ano meron,” Reyes added.

Still in shock, the Golden Tigresses lost to the Lady Tamaraws in four sets. But they used Alessandrini’s situation as a rallying point to defeat the defending champion De La Salle University in three sets. Their hair was fixed in a bun as a tribute to their injured teammate. Fans also gave flowers to the remaining players for motivation to keep on fighting.

Alessandrini also missed a number of games last season due to a strain on her right shoulder. She was averaging 15.6 points per game in Season 81 and had five points before being stretchered out of the court in the FEU game.

Currently owning a 3-2 record, UST will face the NU Lady Bulldogs today (March 9), 4 pm, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan. A victory would already match their win total in UAAP Season 80.