Coach Ramil De Jesus’ second round expectation: “Mabalikan yun mga tumalo sa amin”

Tuesday, 19 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Melonie Lim, Volleyball PH

For the fourth straight year, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers will finish the first round of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament with a 5-2 record. But while the standing is the same, alarm bells rang when the three-time defending champions lost two straight in the middle of the competition.

But after dropping a five-setter against the UP Lady Maroons and a three-setter to the UST Golden Tigresses, the wards of Coach Ramil De Jesus finished the round strong with victories over the UE Lady Warriors and the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

After the FEU game, De Jesus was asked about his expectations for round two. To which he responded, “Mas mataas na lalaruin and then mas solid na galaw na lagi ko hinihingi sa kanila.” Then he added, “And siguro, mas mabalikan yun mga tumalo sa amin noong first round.

Love the Lady Spikers?

Exclusive Lady Spikers’ stickers & 120+ FREE volleymojis for chat – show your support & say it with stickers!

Download the Volleyverse app

How the Lady Spikers can improve

While the fastidious planner will prepare for all of their opponents, much attention will be devoted to their practices against UP and UST. Despite the five wins, the Lady Spikers are up for the challenge during training. “Ready din naman sila i-improve ang sarili nila on training. And sabi ko sa kanila, hindi man tayo sobrang talented tulad ng ibang team, nadadaan naman sa tiyaga yan eh.”

Aside from giving their all in practice, De Jesus hinted at maintaining their competitive mindset especially that they are going up against teams with mentally-tough leaders. “Sinasabi ko naman lagi sa team yun eh. Kailangan laging matigas ang character kasi teams na nakaka-encounter natin eh makikita mo yun mga leader doon eh medyo matitigas ang character. So kailangan ganun din kami.”

Finally, the 11-time UAAP champion mentor wants his current players to fight for the winning legacy they are upholding. “Kailangan lahat kami, lagi namin maalala na lahat kami, we have the blood of a champion and hindi namin yun pinapakawalan ng ganun-ganun lang kasi yun ang pinaghirapan namin at pinaghirapan din ni coach yun. Tinyaga niya kami every training, every game, and yun push lang po. In the second round, we’ll see what happens,” Tin Tiamzon said.

The De La Salle Lady Spikers will open the second round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament against the Lady Maroons (4-3) on March 24 (Sunday), 4 pm, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lady Eagles set to clash with Golden Tigresses in second round opener
UAAP Women's Volleyball

De La Salle Lady Spikers dispose FEU Lady Tamaraws in straight sets
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Madayag soars as Ateneo Lady Eagles win sixth straight by defeating NU Lady Bulldogs

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

PSL Hot or Not Locals List: Players from PLDT, Petron leading the way
PSL Grand Prix

PSL First Six Import Rankings Week 3: Petron duo stay on top
UAAP Boy's Volleyball

UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball Second Round Schedule

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Stalzer, Perry power F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to victory over Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors
Philippines

Summer Lovin’: volleyball personalities share their memorable and dream vacations (Part 2)
PSL Grand Prix

Petron clinches perfect ten by ending PLDT’s three-game winning streak