Coach Ramil De Jesus on Lady Spikers after loss to UP: “Hindi pa halos magkakakilala pa”

Monday, 04 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Is Ramil de Jesus about to spring a surprise at F2 Logistics Cargo Movers that will shock the league?

While the first three games of the De La Salle University Lady Spikers have translated to victories, they were not necessarily smooth sailing for Coach Ramil De Jesus’ unit.

In fact, the Lady Spikers had a training at the Enrique Razon Sports Center hours after their victory over the NU Lady Bulldogs due to unforced errors, particularly in service.

They were not as lucky after a five-set loss to the UP Lady Maroons. The Lady Spikers had an uncharacteristic 37 errors throughout the match, one of which was an attack error by May Luna that brought the Diliman unit to match point.

With 11 UAAP women’s volleyball championships including three straight from Seasons 78 to 80, the Taft squad is known to close out games strong. But they faltered even though they had the momentum coming into the fifth set. Thus, DLSU’s multi-titled mentor believes that his players are still getting a feel for each other four games into the tournament.

“Kami yung pumuputol ng momentum. Marami pang galaw doon na hindi pa halos magkakakilala pa. Yung easy ball na dadating sa amin, biglang mamamatay kasi hindi nagkakaintindihan sa loob,“ De Jesus said in a post-game interview.

That unfamiliarity caused enough sloppy plays that turned the tide for a UP side that also has a high turnover rate. “Kasi, mostly pag makikita niyo ang UP, ang daming errors. Sabi ko ma-minimize lang natin ang error, hindi mananalo ang UP sa atin. Sabi ko sa kanila as a motivation,” he added.

But despite the knowledge of the opponent’s tendencies, De Jesus imposed that they cannot wait for good fortune to fall into their lap. “Kailangan ayusin mo talaga. Hindi pupwedeng mag-aantay ka ng errors ng kalaban bago mo talunin. Kailangan gawin mo, kung gusto mo manalo, paghirapan,“ he expressed.

The DLSU Lady Spikers will have time to improve their cohesiveness and correct their lapses before facing the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, March 6, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

