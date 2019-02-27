Coach Ramil De Jesus not satisfied with Lady Spikers’ victory

Wednesday, 27 Feb 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Melonie Lim, Volleyball PH

While the De La Salle University Lady Spikers pulled off a four-set victory over the NU Lady Bulldogs, head coach Ramil De Jesus is unsatified with the way his team performed.

That’s why the 11-time UAAP champion mentioned that there might be a training session for the Lady Spikers immediately after the game. Though unorthodox, De Jesus is known to be capable of this especially when his wards played carelessly regardless of whether they win or lose.

This is not to undermine the young but talented NU side even though they are undermanned and devoid of a natural setter. But De Jesus vented out his frustration on avoidable mistakes by his players, especially on the service game. In the second set alone, the Lady Spikers committed seven service infractions to help the Lady Bulldogs win, 25-20.

“Solid ang service receive ng NU pati ‘yung floor defense nila. Hindi nga lang ganoong karami ang options nila sa atake. Kung matibay yung setter nila, baka maiba ang resulta. So ayun, nakita ko ang strength ng NU,” he said.

The Lady Spikers had 31 errors in the match, most of which from net touch violations and service errors. No wonder service drills will be the focus of their next practice.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, pag ganoong pagkakamali, lalo na sa service, kayo na yun. Hindi na pwedeng isisi pa sa kalaban yun. Kayo yun, kayo yung lumabas sa service area, kayo magse-serve, lahat yun kayo gagawa,” De Jesus added.

The multi-titled mentor even likened service in volleyball to an important facet in the Philippines’ most popular sport. “Kung mali yun, tayo ang may mali, hindi yung kalaban. So doon ako medyo na-frustrate. Ikaw na yan eh. Parang sa basketball, free throw yan, araw-araw mong ginagawa mo yan. Kung ma-shoot mo, eh di okay. Eh ang nangyari, kapos, hindi man lang tumama ng ring.”

The De La Salle Lady Spikers are looking to play a more efficient game against the UP Lady Maroons on Saturday, March 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

