Coach Oliver Almadro: “We were too stiff against La Salle”

The Ateneo Lady Eagles are on a three-game winning streak, edging the UST Golden Tigresses, the FEU Lady Tamaraws, and the UE Lady Warriors in that order. But they could have been undefeated if only they edged their rival De La Salle University Lady Spikers in their UAAP Season 81 opener.

However, Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro revealed that the build-up going into that game got into his players. “Yun game namin against La Salle, it’s too hyped up and too stiff, too pressured and to think that it’s MOA right away, La Salle right away defending champions, we cannot take away from them. They are the defending champions so yun pride nandun,” he said.

But when asked what’s working during their win streak, the former Ateneo men’s volleyball coach shared, “Siguro what’s clicking is that the players are just believing in themselves of what they can do. They can do many things.”

While the victory over the Lady Warriors was completed in straight sets, the Recto unit gave everything the Lady Eagles can handle in the second set. “Siyempre, hindi naman mahinang team ang UE. They will really challenge us. Siyempre kapag mag-challenge, kailangan namin mag-respond. Siguro hindi kami naka-respond right away. But good thing nagising yun team. I told them sa timeout na just accept the challenge, you know what to do, put the intensity, and just play the right way. If you play the right way, points will come.”

As for the yellow card he got for contesting a call, the Ateneo main mentor stated, “I’m telling them we have to be firm eh. We have to be in authority always. So siguro isa rin yun na hindi pwedeng mediocre. Kailangan natin ilaban. Kung kinakailangan labanan, dapat labanan. So yun lang yun pinakita ko sa kanila na no hindi tayo papayag. Hindi pwede na ganun-ganun. We worked hard for this so we had to fight back. I always tell them to accept the challenge and be challenged.”

Almadro doesn’t guarantee that it will be smooth sailing from here on. “Hindi naman masasabi na 100 percent right away but slowly, we have to review, we have to make the most of what we have, and right mindset going to the practice and going to the game and forgetting the bad things and making the most out of the right things na ginagawa namin,” he shared.

One thing that he can assure though is that the blue and white continues to get comfortable with his program. “Sa Ateneo, I have a new system na wala pang isang taon but slowly I really have to inject in them the system and the right mindset going to games like these,” Almadro expressed.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles will try to get their extend their win streak to four when they face the UP Lady Maroons on March 10 (Sunday), 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.