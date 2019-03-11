Coach Oliver Almadro on Vanessa Gandler: “She has to be used to the pressure”

Vanessa Gandler enticed fans when she helped the team to a second-place finish in last year’s Premier Volleyball League Open Conference. With her full arsenal on display, the Ateneo faithful christened the former De La Salle Zobel Junior Lady Spiker as a key player for the Lady Eagles’ UAAP Season 81 campaign.

But the high hopes were dashed when the rookie delivered a sub-par performance against rival De La Salle University Lady Spikers in their season opener at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Under the bright lights and surrounded by a capacity crowd, the outside hitter tallied a single point despite starting three of the four sets played.

Five games into the Lady Eagles’ season, Gandler’s spot has been taken by Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte who combined for 18 points in their straight-sets victory against the UP Lady Maroons. Yet even though the hype has not been fulfilled, Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro firmly believes that Gandler’s time will come.

“Vanie (Gandler) is a good player, she has just to be used to the pressure sa UAAP,” Almadro shared.

The former Ateneo men’s volleyball main mentor also expressed that her showing in the PVL Open Conference does not translate to immediate success in the UAAP. “PVL is just another tournament. So you cannot measure the character of each team and each player in just one tournament. Vanie is a very good player. But of course, meron mga bagay-bagay that she’s not ready yet. Kailangan pa dagdagan yun mental toughness, kailangan pa dagdagan yun inner motivation.”

Despite the things that his player has to work on, Almadro has no doubt that Gandler has the tools to become a successful player. “The talent is there. Hindi mo pwede tanggalin sa kanya. Pero unti-unti yan. Ganun sa volleyball. Hindi pwedeng magaling ka, ikaw na right away. Kung pwede ko gamitin lahat, gagamitin ko. But no, you cannot use everything kasi anim lang ang substitution and siyempre, why break kung may tamang nangyayari?”

Still, the Lady Eagles head tactician always tells Gandler and the rest of the Ateneo reserves to always seize the opportunity given to them. “What’s important is I always tell the players that you have to be ready and be prepared any time your number will be called. Of course, people are expecting from her (Gandler) right away kasi nga maganda yun stint niya sa PVL. Pero sabi ko, slowly nakaka-cope up. Basta importante, right mindset and be prepared and be ready all the time.”