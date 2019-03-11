Coach Oliver Almadro on Deanna Wong: “Hindi siya magiging Best Setter for nothing”

Deanna Wong has been trying that 1-2 play multiple times in their game against the UP Lady Maroons yesterday. But while the previous attemps went futile, the last one clinched a three-set victory and the number one spot in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Cebuana could have abandoned that play given that there’s little room for error in an extended set. But heeding the advice of Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro, she was just playing the odds at that moment.

“Actually, what Coach O says is high risk, high reward. That’s what’s in my head and I trusted myself lang,” said Wong who also tallied 16 excellent sets during the Battle of Katipunan.

She was not even confident that the drop will catch the Lady Maroons by surprise. “Di ko naman inisip na makaka-point siya. I did what I had to do, so it was instinct lang. I don’t know, I just played.”

On his part, Almadro has nothing but praise for his starting setter. “‘Yun last point na iyon, it’s hers. Hindi sa akin iyon. So ibig sabihin na she has the ability, she has the talent, talagang she has to believe in herself and believe in anong capabilities niya pa.”

Almadro was once criticized for questioning Wong’s motives in a timeout huddle during one PVL Open Conference 2018 game. However, the Lady Eagles tactician keeps on correcting because he knows what the fourth-year playmaker is capable of. “I know Deanna can do better than that. Hindi siya magiging Best Setter (Season 80) for nothing. I’m really pushing her to be the Best Setter that she is and iyon naman ang meron.”

Wong faced another uphill climb when she couldn’t get her game going against rival De La Salle Lady Spikers. Since then, her drive to excel translated to a season-high 26 excellent sets in their come-from-behind victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the game-winner that prevented a fourth set against UP.

“Most of the time kasi players tend to be frustrated because they cannot do what they want to do. So I’m telling her to be patient, darating iyan. Basta keep pushing yourself, don’t put a limit to yourselves. Maa-achieve mo ang gusto mong ma-achieve. Luckily and gladly, Deanna responded today,” Almadro closed.