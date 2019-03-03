Coach George Pascua hopes for more Lady Tamaraws fans to watch in-venue

While there is no such thing as home court advantage in the UAAP, having a huge and energetic crowd make it feel as such. That’s why FEU Lady Tamaraws head coach George Pascua posted on his Facebook page a call for more fans to cheer for the team at game venues.

His post reads: “Ang laking bagay ng support ng crowd kaya inspired ang mga players mag laro. Sana ang FEU ganon rin karami ang crowd. Let’s move the fan base presence from Twitter to the actual game venues. Maraming salamat sa laging pagsuporta and prayers. See you! 😁🏐🔰🙏🏿 #bravertoday”

Ask any athlete, or coach for that matter, and having a sea of supporters in every match is a morale-boosting gesture for those who carry the school’s name. That inspiration can enable them to deliver great performances because they see the community they are fighting for. When results don’t turn their way, it’s the same people who still applaud their effort.

The post doesn’t seem to be a shot against Lady Tamaraws fans. In fact, Coach Pascua has nothing but gratitude for those who do. It is just an appeal for more people to witness the games live at the venues itself while cheering their lungs out.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws started the post-Bernadeth Pons era with a 2-2 record. After winning their UAAP Season 81 opener against the NU Lady Bulldogs in four sets, they went down to the UP Lady Maroons also in four. The squad from Morayta suffered their second loss at the hands of the Ateneo Lady Eagles even though they won the first two sets.

Their latest game was a four-set victory against the UST Golden Tigresses. Celine Domingo bagged Player of the Game honors with nine attack points, six blocks, and two service aces. The squad also had a whopping 16-4 advantage on kill blocks.

The Lady Tamaraws will play their fifth game in UAAP Season 81 against the UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday (March 6), 2 pm, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.