Coach Almadro: “Nisperos continues Lady Eagles’ tradition”

Saturday, 30 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

After much speculation and anticipation, former Nazareth School of National University standout Faith Nisperos has announced that she will play collegiate volleyball with the Ateneo Lady Eagles. As such, she has been attending some practices for the blue side of Katipunan already.

But while those who follow Nisperos’ exploits in UAAP Girls’ Volleyball know what she can bring to the table, current Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro shared what could have possibly brought the two-time Season MVP to the eagle’s nest.

“Sabi nga ni Faith, it’s her dream school. We laid down everything to her na talagang academic excellence and sports excellence ang gusto namin. Nakita niya siguro yun program namin and big factor siya na napunta sa amin,” Almadro shared.

Excellence is something Nisperos alluded to when she said in an exclusive interview to Volleyverse: I’ve always been guided with the Ignatian value of MAGIS, to always strive for excellence. I believe a new environment will provide me more of that just as NU has given me.”

Maintaining the Lady Eagles’ legacy

While Nisperos gets a fresh start in Ateneo, the women’s volleyball program will also undergo a reboot once she starts playing next season. “Malaking factor para sa amin ang pagpunta ni Faith sa Ateneo. Of course, pa-graduate na sila Bea, sila Maddie, so someone should cover the legacy, dapat may mag-take over doon sa sinimulan nila Alyssa (Valdez), Jia (Morado), or noong Fab Five. Kailangan may susunod doon eh. I guess heto na yun hinihintay namin,” Almadro shared.

With the team’s main weapons bidding adieu after Season 81, Almadro hopes that the two-time Finals MVP will make an immediate impact on the court with the holdovers. “Starting next year, may tutulong na kila Ponggay, may tutulong na kila Deanna to continue the tradition of the Ateneo women’s volleyball team,” Almadro closed.

Nothing is certain yet with how her stint in Ateneo will play out. But as Nisperos said, “Going to Ateneo is a risk that I am willing to take. I am taking a leap of faith, trusting the Lord and facing it with courage.”

