Chiara Permentilla ready to take on a bigger role for the Lady Falcons

Last season, Chiara Permentilla of the Adamson Lady Falcons has been overshadowed by the likes of Jema Galanza and Mylene Paat. Come UAAP Season 81, she will be one of the players that the squad will look up to.

Being one of the team’s leaders, she is positive that they will remain sharp in fulfilling the task of reaching the Final Four at hand. “Very focused. Very Disciplined. Coming into this season we just want to have this fighting spirit para every game hindi kami madodown and mamomotivate kami to get the win,” said the former De La Salle Lipa spiker.

Aside from being one of the team’s go-to players, Permentilla is also eager to make up for lost time after missing the last six games of Season 80 after spraining her left ankle after landing on the foot of libero Jellie Tempiatura in one of their practices. She averaged 9.5 points per outing in the eight games she played last year.

From rookie to ate

With their experience from two PVL conferences during the off-season, she has the Airess Padda-coached team progress even if their standing in last year’s Open Conference did not reflect that.

“I don’t think na perfect namin lahat ng flaws namin, lahat ng weaknesses namin but there was a big growth coming from PVL heading in to UAAP na mas nag-mature kami and mas nag-gain kami ng experience. I think we are ready for UAAP because of everything we have been through. Through ups and downs, we know how to balance, we know how to handle every situation with each other.”

As for their young setters, they will throw in their support in order to get them comfortable with the UAAP atmosphere. “Being rookies, naninibago pa sila lalo na UAAP, bagong environment, maraming crowd, so yung amin lang talaga gusto namin sandalan nila kami. Yung kumpiyansa sila na kaya nilang dalhin yung team lalo na kapag jelled kami sa loob ng court, sobrang intact kami noon.”

In a reversal of roles, Permentilla and the Adamson veterans are guiding MJ Igao and Nikka Yandoc through constant communication. “Usually, the setters are the ones leading the spikers. Pero knowing that both of our setters are rookies, parang ang nangyayari is we are leading them kung paano gawin ang mga bagay-bagay. We are always talking to them lalo na inside the court kasi there is a high possibility na nara-rattle sila being rookie sila. Kulang sila sa experience so ang set-up namin with the setters ngayon is always make sure whatever they set us we are going to go for it and through that we earn each other’s trust.”