Cheng ignites the De La Salle Lady Spikers to victory over the UST Golden Tigresses

Nursing a shoulder injury in their first encounter, Desiree Cheng scored only seven points in their straight-sets loss to the UST Golden Tigresses. This time, she ignited her troops with a career-high in scoring to win their second round match in four sets at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Golden Tigresses unleashed a strong service game to start the opening set and take the lead coming into the first technical timeout. The Lady Spikers threatened to catch up several times but unforced errors would kill their momentum. Rachelle Roldan’s service ace brought the wards of Coach Kung Fu Reyes to set point at 24-18 but De La Salle converted three unanswered points to cut the lead in half.

Kecelyn Galdones ended the set at 25-21 with a kill block on Cheng. De La Salle already committed ten errors in the opening set alone while UST had eight.

Love the Lady Spikers? Exclusive Lady Spikers’ stickers & 120+ FREE volleymojis for chat – show your support & say it with stickers!

Lady Spikers claim roller-coaster set two

De La Salle started set two with a 4-1 run but UST snatched the advantage going into the first TTO. From a 10-10 tie, the Lady Spikers banked on their net defense to unleash an 8-1 run. However, UST responded with a 10-4 spurt of their own to come to within a single point, 22-21.

Eya Laure’s attack sails out to double DLSU’s advantage. But the Lady Spikers committed consecutive attack errors to level the count at 23. Aduke Ogunsanya’s quick attack from the middle that landed in an empty UST zone five handed the Taft unit set point and Cheng’s spike went through the blockers to end the set at 25-23.

DLSU takes sets three and four

Coach Ramil De Jesus’ squad raced to an early lead in the third set before the Golden Tigresses overtook them again. But from a 12-9 disadvantage, Cheng sparked a 10-0 run to give La Salle a 19-12 lead and never looked back. Laure’s net touch infraction brought De La Salle to set point and Ogunsanya ends set three at 25-19 with a quick strike from the middle.

While UST had more attack points (10-8), they committed more errors, 13-8, and La Salle had a 3-0 edge in service aces.

The Lady Spikers had a 22-20 edge late in the fourth set but UST stormed back to level the count at 23. But Laure’s attack sailed out to bring DLSU to match point but Alba’s double contact violation forced a deuce. Clemente’s kill block on Laure gave match point number two for DLSU and Laure’s attack did not cross to end the set four and the match at 26-24.

Individual and team stats

Cheng is named player of the game with 14 attacks, three blocks, and three aces.

Upcoming games for De La Salle and UST

Currently at solo second place, the De La Salle Lady Spikers (7-3) will try to continue their excellent run in the second round against the Adamson Lady Falcons on April 7. Meanwhile, the UST Golden Tigresses (6-4) will try to bounce back against the UE Lady Warriors on April 6. Both games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.