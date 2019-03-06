Celine Domingo: “Marami pa na kailangan ko matutunan.”

FEU Lady Tamaraws middle blocker Celine Domingo had a dominant performance against the UST Golden Tigresses last Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with 17 points, six off kill blocks.

But despite her impressive outing in FEU’s latest win, she still sees a lot of aspects to improve on her game. “Hindi ko talaga nakikita yun sarili ko as one of the best kasi marami pa na kailangan ko matutunan. Para sa akin, there’s always room for improvement eh. Kaya dapat mas pag-igihan pa sa training,” Domingo told Volleyverse in a post-game interview.

While she is keen to improve her craft, she did shine in a tightly-contested battle versus their neighbor school. When the going got tough, Domingo revealed that Coach George Pascua inspired them to fight for the victory even more.

“Sinabi ni coach na dapat mas gustuhin namin na manalo, Kasi nandun na yun tempo ng game namin so dapat mas gustuhin pa namin manalo. Tapos noong last point nga, noong nagde-deuce nga, siguro naging factor yun sigaw ng crowd. So sinabi din ni coach na mag-focus kami sa kailangan namin gawin at tapusin na namin kaagad yun game,” she said.

Despite the win, Domingo and the rest of the FEU players and coaches expressed concern about UST Milena Alessandrini who suffered a partial ACL tear coupled with Grade 3 MCL and LCL sprains when she landed badly after going for a spike in the second set. Having experienced an injury herself, the soon-to-be Creamline Cool Smasher felt the agony of her fellow athlete.

“Masakit makita yun. Actually noong na-injury siya, naghuddle kami tapos pinag-pray namin siya na sana maging okay siya at wala na sanang dumagdag pa. So sana gumaling agad si Ate Milena. Hoping nothing serious,” Domingo replied.

Domingo and the rest of the FEU Lady Tamaraws will face the UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday (March 6), 2 pm, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.