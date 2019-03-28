Caitlyn Viray provides badly-needed help from the middle for UST

Thursday, 28 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Melonie Lim, Volleyball PH

The absence of a potent middle game for the UST Golden Tigresses was very evident during their match against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. While Cherry Ann Rondina and Eya Laure had 35 and 21 points, respectively, Kecelyn Galdones and Caitlyn Viray only had eight and two markers to show for.

Viray must have used this game as motivation to do better. Lo and behold, she turned in a fantastic performance that is worthy of Game MVP honors. Against the Adamson Lady Falcons, she tallied a career-high 14 points from nine attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

But while this stat line is worthy of celebration, the player tapped to replaced the injured Tin Francisco knows that she can still give more. “Definitely confidence booster siya pero marami pa kulang and dapat pa po trabahuhin pa,” she said.

Meanwhile, UST’s main gunners Rondina and Laure have nothing but praise for their middle blocker’s display. “Ganun talaga siya maglaro. Nawawala lang. Parang tahimik lang pero killer. Masaya kasi marami na kaming katulong. Hindi lang yun sa amin nafo-focus. Ang sarap sa feeling na kami UST yun naglalaro, hindi lang kami-kami,” Rondina expressed.

“Siyempre proud ako kay Ate Caitlyn kasi yan na yun matagal na hinihintay namin ng team, kahit naman sino siguro. Kaya ayun, sobrang proud ako sa kanya na nakukuha na niya yun rhythm niya and yun confidence niya sa paglalaro which is yun ang pinaka-importante,” Laure said.

However, the biggest stamp of approval comes from UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes who is not surprised with what Viray can do on the court. “Ang kanya lang talaga eh talagang lumabas doon sa shell niya. Hopefully sa mga susunod na araw, makakasama namin siya ulit dito. Yun nga, for how many years, ngayon lang ako nakasama ng gitna dito sa loob (press room). Hopefully, more to come.”

Reyes added that Viray’s break out game is a by-product of their devotion to improve the middle game during practices. “Magandang bagay sa amin kasi sa ensayo kasi hinuhubog na sila eh. Talaga halos sa kanila nakatingin yun mata ng tao, not necessarily the audience but the coaching staff, so talagang nagdo-double time kami sa gitna.”

Sensing the importance of the quickers especially in the home stretch of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball preliminaries, the Golden Tigresses main mentor hopes that Viray’s performance will spark other middle blockers to step up as well.

Na-relieve dahil nag-deliver si Cait (Viray). May depensa, daming nakuha sa block, tsaka yun atake niya mas naging aggressive. Ma-maximize namin yun, ma-maintain, o mahigitan pa ni Cait. And mahawaan niya si KC (Galdones) and the rest ng mga quicker namin.”

