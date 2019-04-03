Buitre soars as UP Lady Maroons defeat UE Lady Warriors

Marian Buitre stepped up to the plate in the absence of Isa Molde. When it was said and done, she delivered a fantastic performance to lead the UP Lady Maroons to a five-set victory over the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 81 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

See-saw battle in sets one to three

The Lady Warriors held a 23-20 in the opening set but UP snatched it away with a 5-0 run. Zilfa Olarve’s off-target attack brought the Lady Maroons to set point while Tots Carlos’ conversion from the open hitter spot ended set one at 25-20.

UE blasted off the gates in set two with a 6-2 advantage. However, Coach Godfrey Okumu’s unit embarked on a 14-5 run to take a 16-11 advantage going into the second technical timeout. The Lady Warriors did not give up and responded with a 14-5 run to take the set. Mary Anne Mendrez’ spike went through the UP blockers for set point while Judith Abil’s ace ends the frame at 25-20.

Coach Karl Dimaculangan’s unit started the third set with a 5-0 before the Lady Maroons forced a deadlock at 11. A close contest ensued until the Katipunan crew opened a 20-16 advantage. The Lady Warriors were not yet done as they came to within a point, 21-20. But UP just wanted it more in the tail end as Carlos brought her squad to set point while Aieshalaine Gannaban’s quick attack closed the pivotal set at 25-23.

Tight contests in sets four and five

The Recto unit held a 22-19 lead late in the fourth set but UP came back to force a tie. Abil’s attack off the block handed UE set point but Olarve’s service error forced a deuce. A service error by Gannaban and a converted spike by Mendrez brought the match to a fifth set, 26-24.

Buitre led the Lady Maroons to a 9-5 edge in the deciding set but Mendrez countered to pull UE to within one, 10-9. But an unsuccessful attack by Olarve and a service ace by Jessma Ramos opened a three-point UP lead, 12-9. Carlos’ kill block on Mendrez brought the Lady Maroons to match point but UE took back two points to remain in the game. But a net touch error by the Lady Warriors ended the set and the match for UP, 15-11.

Individual and team stats

Buitre is named player of the game with 16 attacks and three blocks. Carlos added 16 points while Marist Layug made 15. Gannaban contributed with eight markers while Justine Dorog and Roselyn Rosier tallied six apiece. Lorie Bernardo and Ramos had three and two, respectively. Ayel Estranero also had six scores to go with 34 excellent sets. Carlos also made 24 excellent digs and 24 perfect receptions.

On the other hand, Mendrez led UE with 23 points while Abil supported with 22 to go with 29 digs and 19 receptions. Baliton made ten while Olarve and Seth Rodriguez finished with six points apiece. Laizah Bendong collected five markers to go with 39 excellent sets. Kath Arado executed 35 digs and 31 receptions.

While the Lady Maroons had a 63-54 advantage in attack points, they committed eight more errors than the Lady Warriors’ 28. Aces and kill blocks for both UP and UE are dead even at eight and ten apiece, respectively.

Upcoming games for UP and UE

The UP Lady Maroons (6-4) will continue their push for a Final Four slot when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors (2-8) are hoping for a positive showing versus the UST Golden Tigresses. Both games will be played on April 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.