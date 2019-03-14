Bingle All the Way: Landicho showed nerves of steel on service

The marching order for her was simple: don’t mess up. Otherwise, the UP Lady Maroons will take the victory.

Eventually, Bingle Landicho hit bingo on the service line to help the NU Lady Bulldogs snatch a five-set win.

Though Bingle or Mary Antonette Landicho showed ice water on her veins, she was actually nervous when head coach Norman Miguel sent her in for Roselyn Doria with the score at 14-11 in favor of UP. “Kabado po talaga ako nun, pero walang magagawa, crucial po yun. Nasa isip ko na lang, laban lang, kaya namin ‘to,” she shared in a post-game interview.

There was only one thing on her mind during her lengthy stint on service. “Basta ipasok ko lang yung serve, papasa sila, papalo sila.” she shared.

And put the ball in play she did. The pride of Balayan, Batangas gave Rem Altomea and Justine Dorog reception troubles. UP’s loss was NU’s gain as Landicho’s steadiness triggered a 7-1 run that clinched the Lady Bulldogs’ second triumph in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. She also had an excellent dig that took a point off Isa Molde’s total.

As long as they take the W, she could care less about being scoreless. “Masaya po ako kasi pagpasok ko, parang nagbago yung game nila. Naghahabol kami nun tapos isa na lang yung kalaban so masaya po ako na ginanahan naman sila kahit papaano pagpasok ko,” Landicho expressed.

With a smaller court to work with, her stint in this season’s women’s beach volleyball tournament with Kly Orillaneda might have helped her develop accuracy on her serves. Groomed to be the Lady Bulldogs’ specialist on that facet, Landicho has no qualms about being a game-changer whenever the team needs her. “Oo naman po. Tanggap na tanggap ko yung ganung role.”

Landicho and the rest of the National University Lady Bulldogs (2-4) will close the first round of their Season 81 campaign against the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles (5-1) on March 16 (Saturday), 2 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.