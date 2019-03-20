Better pack a knockout punch against these Lady Eagles

The Ateneo Lady Eagles’ recent victory over the UST Golden Tigresses is the second time in UAAP Season 81 that they overcame a 2-0 set deficit. Their first victim were the FEU Lady Tamaraws who handled them in the first two sets of their round one encounter, 25-14 and 25-19.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Eagles flipped the script in both instances to maintain their seven-game winning streak. These indicate that taking it easy against Ateneo after a two-set cushion is not a wise decision.

More importantly, it reveals the fortitude that this squad possesses. That instead of feeling hopeless, they use adversity as their ticket to strengthen their character. For that, Coach Oliver Almadro has nothing but praise for his troops.

“My players really fought well and yun resiliency nila is really there. I really admire my players because of the trust they’ve given me and I just told them not to give up,” said the former Ateneo Blue Spikers head coach.

Patience is the Lady Eagles’ virtue

Staring the possibility of losing in straight sets, Almadro’s marching order was to continue playing the way they ought to. “I just told them not to give up. It will come, just be patient and have fun. So we became patient, we just had fun, and the people coming from the bench really stepped up.”

Even if their fate was hanging in the balance during the extended third set, the Lady Eagles main mentor told the league leaders to think otherwise. “I just told my players just be positive. So kapag lagi mo iniisip na positive, yun negative hindi papasok sa utak so it happened na nakuha pa din namin yun set na yun. So, I just told my players na kapag nakuha namin yun third set, most likely, the momentum will be going to our side,” Almadro shared.

With their pride restored and the character cemented, Almadro reminded them why they are doing this and who are they doing it for.

“I just told my players just to keep the faith pero kapag may faith, may love. What do I mean? Yes, you have faith but have to love what you’re doing. Hindi pupwedeng faith ka lang pero naiinis ka. No, love what you’re doing, love your teammates, darating yun puntos.”

The Ateneo Lady Eagles did take heavy blows in this prize fight. But even though the UST Golden Tigresses kept them down, they never thought of being out.

Only time can tell if this attitude will deliver the knockout blow in clinching the school’s third UAAP women’s volleyball title belt.