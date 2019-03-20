Bea De Leon: “It’s only about to get harder”

The Ateneo Lady Eagles clinched the top spot of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament by defeating the gritty NU Lady Bulldogs in four sets. But despite their 6-1 record, team captain Bea De Leon is aware that they cannot rest on their laurels.

“We’re very happy of course. Like what coach said, it’s only about to get harder. Ang mindset namin ngayon, tapos na yun first round, we have to work double time,” De Leon said in the post-game interview after the NU game.

The same team that they defeated to close the Season 81’s first round started Season 80 at 6-1. However, the F. Jhocson crew which featured MVP Jaja Santiago limped their way to the Final Four with a 1-6 slate since. This is something that the Lady Eagles wouldn’t want to experience.

“Kung ano man yun tinrabaho namin noong first round, kailangan double talaga kasi the teams are just gonna come out to peak and teams are gonna fight for their position in the standings. We’re very very happy but now pa lang, kailangan focus na kami sa susunod na round,” De Leon added.

Tolentino and Coach Almadro up to the challenge

The grueling second round was alluded to by Kat Tolentino. “Second round will definitely be harder with all the adjustments of the teams. I know that the first round was really a team effort and I think we earned it by working together and really following the system. We’re gonna have to continue that but also adjust because the teams are only gonna come out stronger.”

But if they are to remain on top, they cannot afford a repeat of their 13-error performance against NU in the opening set. Thus, head coach Oliver Almadro reminded the Lady Eagles in the huddle before the second set, “I just told my players to just play the right way, play the Ateneo way, nothing to worry about. We just have to follow the system and show the character. Luckily yun mga resilience ng players ko, Kat, Maddie, Bea, Deanna, everybody, lumabas noong second set.”

Their character will be immediately put to the test when they face a formidable UST Growling Tigresses squad that is currently riding a three-game winning streak after Milena Alessandrini’s injury. Aware of their opponent’s mettle, Almadro suggested an approach that will prepare them for this monumental battle.

“We really have to practice like it’s our last practice or last match of our life. Yun ang mindset namin and ganun din yun mga seniors ko. They’re really doing more every practice, doing more every game. That’s what Ateneo values, the Ignatian values of giving magis in everything that we do. Being better than our best always.”

The Lady Eagles will face the Golden Tigresses on March 20 (Wednesday), 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.