Balse-Pabayo, Dimaculangan, Tan believe that current Tigresses will roar in Season 81

Last February 6, the current batch of UST Golden Tigresses played an exhibition match against their alumnae at the campus’ Quadricentennial Pavillion. The event became a homecoming of sorts as players and fans, both old and new, converged to reminisce the past and look forward to the team’s campaign in UAAP Season 81.

After getting a chance to scrimmage with their present-day counterparts, Santo Tomas legends Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo, Denise Tan, and Rhea Dimaculangan, have nothing but marked approval for the Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes-coached squad.

Tan, UAAP Season 69’s Best Setter, senses much promise for the Season 81 Tigresses. “I think they have a lot of potential especially the first six,” she said. The current broadcast analyst for the Philippine Superliga was particularly impressed with one player. “Special mention for me is Eya Laure. I see a lot of potential in her. I see a bright future,” Tan added.

Meanwhile, Season 72 Finals MVP and Best Setter Dimaculangan thinks that self-belief is important for the Golden Tigresses to contend for a Final Four spot. “Sa tingin ko naman ready na sila for UAAP and sana ma-maintain lang nila yun game nila and siyempre yung kumpiyansa nila sa sarili nila na kailangan maging palaban na sila this time,” stated the current Petron Blaze Spikers’ main playmaker.

On the other hand, Season 69 championship squad member Balse-Pabayo believes that they will show fierceness in the court. “Sabi ko sa kanila, may laban. Basta galingan lang nila sa UAAP. Sana yun puso nila, parang pang-tiger talaga. Yun tinatawag na tiger look, ganun. Kaya nila manalo this coming season.”

But while they have no doubt that the Golden Tigresses will compete, they still see rooms for improvement within the team. Both Tan and Dimaculangan expressed that constantly talking to one another inside the court will be their key to success. “Kailangan ng leader and communication on the court,” Dimaculangan mentioned.

“I think they had some communication problems. If that’s really the case, I guess they need to talk it out more kasi they will need it more kapag UAAP na. Lalo na kami ang tagal na namin hindi naglaro. If they are up against teams who have been practicing day in and day out, they will only be able to make the necessary adjustments kapag nag-usap sila,” Tan declared.

Finally, Balse-Pabayo feels that pulling together will help them rise in pressure situations. “Kanya-kanya naman, malalakas sila eh. Siguro teamwork lang talaga and siguro kung ano pa yun pagkukulang ng bawat isa, punuan.”

With the overwhelming support of the UST faithful, the Season 81 Golden Tigresses will claw and fight their way back to the playoffs. Their campaign starts on February 17, 2 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena versus the Adamson Lady Falcons.