Ateneo Lady Eagles win ninth straight by dominating Ebon-less FEU Lady Tamaraws

There will be no come-from-behind victory from the Ateneo Lady Eagles this time. Instead, they handily defeated the FEU Lady Tamaraws in straight sets during their UAAP Season 81 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Lady Eagles salvage opening set

Ateneo held a 17-12 advantage midway through the opening set. But FEU gathered their composure to level the count at 21. The Lady Eagles responded with a 4-0 run to claim set one. A catch and throw violation on the Lady Tamaraws’ Jeanette Villareal brought the league leaders to set point while an off-target attack by Heather Guino-o ended the set at 25-21.

Ateneo dominates set two

It was all Ateneo in set two. They doubled an 8-2 edge into a 16-4 advantage. Jules Samonte’s attack that went off the FEU blockers brought Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad to set point and Kat Tolentino settled the count at 25-10. The Lady Eagles had an 11-6 edge in attack points and committed five less errors than FEU’s eight.

ADMU came from behind to complete victory

The Lady Tamaraws held an 8-5 lead coming into the first technical timeout in the third set. But the Lady Eagles were able to turn the tide to take a four-point advantage, 16-12, going into the second TTO and never looked back since. Guino-o’s botched attempt due to Ateneo’s superior blocking handed the Katipunan unit match point while Bea De Leon’s kill block that was not sent over gave Ateneo their ninth straight victory in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament, 25-18.

Individual and team stats

Deanna Wong is named player of the game with four points, 12 digs, and 30 excellent sets. Tolentino and Ponggay Gaston had 11 points apiece while Samonte, De Leon, and Maddie Madayag added seven markers each. Vanessa Gandler scored a point.

Jerrili Malabanan led the Lady Tamaraws with eight points while Guino-o tallied seven. Villareal chipped in six and France Ronquillo contributed three scores. Kyle Negrito also had three to go with six excellent sets while Ivana Agudo and Czarina Carandang both had two points. UAAP Season 80 Best Blocker Celine Domingo did not register a single point.

The top blocking team in the tournament had an 8-3 lead in kill blocks. They also had the upper hand in service aces, 5-1, and attacks, 35-27. The Lady Eagles only had 18 errors while the Lady Tamaraws committed 27. Ateneo also had a 73% reception success rate which is a far cry from FEU’s 31%.

Upcoming matches for Ateneo and FEU

The Ateneo Lady Eagles (9-1) will try to extend their win streak to ten when they compete against the NU Lady Bulldogs on April 7. Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws (6-4), still missing the services of Lycha Ebon, will try to bounce back versus the UP Lady Maroons on April 6. Both games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.