Ateneo Lady Eagles win eighth straight by conquering UP Lady Maroons in straight sets

Saturday, 30 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Kath Zamora, Volleyball PH

The Ateneo Lady Eagles soared to their eighth straight victory after defeating the UP Lady Maroons in straight sets during their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Nip-and-tuck opening set

Both teams matched wits to the extent of their powers in the opening set. Isa Molde and Tots Carlos led the way for UP while Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag paced Ateneo. In the end, it was the blue side of Katipunan who took the first frame, 25-23, courtesy of Jules Samonte’s attack.

Molde’s injury changed complexion of set two

With Ateneo up 4-0 in the second set, Isa Molde incurred a knee and ankle injury when she landed on libero Mirgie Bautista. Since then, the Lady Maroons faltered and the Lady Eagles capitalized to eventually take the set, 25-16.

Ateneo finishes in three

Molde’s injury seemed to have sparked Coach Godfrey Okumu’s squad to put up a better fight in the third set. Marian Buitre took center stage to lead the Lady Maroons to a 20-18 lead.

But after Coach Almadro’s time-out, the tide turned for Ateneo to eventually clinch set three and the match, 25-23.

Individual and team stats

Deanna Wong is named player of the game with one point and 24 excellent sets. Tolentino paced the Lady Eagles’ offense with 15 points while Madayag had ten. Bea De Leon tallied nine and Samonte added eight.

Ponggay Gaston contributed six markers while Erika Raagas chipped in two. Kim Gequillana collected 14 excellent digs and 17 perfect receptions.

No Lady Maroon reached double-figures as Carlos posted eight points while Buitre and Justine Dorog added six points, apiece. Jessma Ramos made five points while Molde exited the game with four markers.

Marist Layug and Caryl Sandoval chipped in two points each while Lorie Bernardo and Rem Altomea had one point apiece. Ayel Estranero executed 27 excellent sets.

Ateneo had the edge in attack points (34-30), blocks (9-5) and aces (8-2). UP had one more unforced error than the Lady Eagles’ 25.

Upcoming games for Ateneo and UP

The Ateneo Lady Eagles (8-1) will aim for their ninth straight win against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Meanwhile, the UP Lady Maroons (5-4) will try to bounce back against the UE Lady Warriors. Both games will be on April 3 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

