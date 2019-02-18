Lady Eagles, you are better than this

Were the lights too bright for the Ateneo Lady Eagles against their archrival De La Salle University Lady Spikers yesterday afternoon at the SM Mall of Asia Arena?

Save for the third set, their performance was unbefitting of a Season 80 semifinalist.

They had first ball reception problems throughout the game which gave them a difficult time running their plays. Overall, the wards of Coach Oliver Almadro only had 28 attack points or seven per set. You look for other ways to win when the spikes are not working. However, both teams had 32 unforced errors apiece while DLSU led in service aces, 15-7.

If not for their blocks and aces, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag were non-factors in their Season 81 opener. Ateneo setters Deanna Wong and Janel Maraguinot were not able to exploit this advantage that their two captains combined for only 13 points. In contrast, De La Salle’s Aduke Ogunsanya alone had 10 markers.

The Lady Eagles did win the third set but it took a yeoman job for Kat Tolentino for it to happen. She was the lone bright spot for the squad with 16 points while Ponggay Gaston, Jules Samonte, and Vanessa Gandler had a combined 11. Special mention goes to Maraguinot as well for stabilizing Ateneo’s offense in the only set they’ve won.

But as disappointing this outing is, it’s comforting to know that there are still 13 games left. There’s still time to make the necessary adjustments and gain much-needed confidence to bounce back. Maybe it’s just one of those days when everything don’t click. It’s also possible that Coach Ramil De Jesus and the Lady Spikers exposed Ateneo’s system. Regardless of what it is, they have to do something.

Forgetting what happened and moving on

For Almadro, what they need to do first is to bury the memory of this game. “Sabi nga namin “thank you, next”. Yun na muna, next na kaagad. Tapos na ito, wala nang frustrations, wala nang negative.”

Then, it will be back to the drawing board for the Lady Eagles. “We just get the positives, aral ulit, and move on to the next game,” Almadro added.

It also pays to play relaxed as well. Almadro noted that they played stiff against La Salle which contributed to their inconsistency. “Weakness namin today is that we are so stiff, it’s the hype of the MOA Arena, it’s the hype of the first game. Yun nga lang talaga hindi namin na-manage yun composure namin in this match. So hopefully, next game maging okay na,” the former Ateneo men’s volleyball head coach said.

Even the hype of the moment got the better of captain De Leon. She admitted about being excited coming into the game which affected her output. Still, they are looking on the bright side. “I know my team well and that’s not how we play. But it’s only our first game. What matters is how you finish,” De Leon responded.

Last season, the Lady Eagles started the season 0-2 after games against FEU and NU, respectively. They managed to enter the Final Four with a 9-5 record before bowing out in the semis against the Lady Tamaraws. They are looking to avoid another 0-2 hole when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, February 20, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

When asked about adjustments for the upcoming match, Almadro stated that reducing mistakes will be their key to victory. “Kailangan namin maging consistent. Start it right and end it right. Wala naman drastic change.”

If they can indeed execute the game that has brought them success in the off-season, the Ateneo Lady Eagles of this game will be more of a mirage than a reality.