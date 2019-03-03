Ateneo Lady Eagles made quick work of UE Lady Warriors

The Ateneo Lady Eagles scored its third straight victory in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament by disposing the UE Lady Warriors in three sets Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Coach Oliver Almadro’s troops raced to a 5-1 start in the first set and never looked back. They eventually took the first set, 25-15.

Ateneo had the same 5-1 start in the second frame and they stretched their lead to eight, 19-11. But a 9-3 UE run fueled by Judith Abil’s attacks and Kath Arado’s digs allowed the Lady Warriors to pull to within two, 22-20

But the Lady Eagles responded with two straight points courtesy of Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag to bring ADMU to set point. UE took one point back but Kath Tolentino’s soft tip from Zone 2 ended the set at 25-21 for Ateneo.

From an 11-all tie in the third set, the Lady Eagles bolstered an 11-2 run that essentially took UE’s hopes of extending the match to a fourth set. Tolentino’s on target attack brought the Lady Eagles to set point. De Leon ended the set and the match at 25-16.

Madayag is named Player of the Game with eight attacks on just 12 attempts to go with three blocks. Tolentino contributed 13 points to the winning cause while De Leon and Jules Samonte delivered eight apiece. Abil led the Lady Warriors with 14 markers while Mary Ann Mendrez supported with nine.

The Lady Eagles had the upper hand in attack points (38-29), blocks (8-4), and aces (5-2). They only had 17 errors as compared to the Lady Warriors’ 24.

Ateneo improves to 3-1 while UE drops to 1-3. The Lady Eagles’ will look to extend their win streak against the UP Lady Maroons on March 10. On the other hand, UE takes on the FEU Lady Tamaraws on March 6. Both games will be held at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.