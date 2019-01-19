Happy birthday, Coach Oliver Almadro!

Former Ateneo men’s volleyball and current Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro is celebrating his birthday today. He was given a surprise party by players and fellow coaches at Ateneo.

As always, he has nothing but gratitude in adding another year to his life. In a recent post on Instagram, the multi-titled coach mentioned: “Thank you so much for the surprise girls!!! I also thank God for entrusting you to me, may I be truly worthy…. 😊🙏🏼💙 #thankyoulord #blessed#HBD #2019“

Here’s his thanksgiving post on Twitter as well.

Here are other birthday greetings for Coach Almadro via social media.

Oneforzero_’s post reads: “Thank you Coach for guiding our Beatriz to be the better version of herself. You are indeed one of the best mentor any athlete can have. We are truly lucky to be able to meet a very patient, talented and passionate coach like you. Thank you so much for everything @kowcho! Happiest Birthday to you. 💙💙 #KowchO #HBDCoach#BeaDeLeon #BDL #AWVT #BEAst“

Ateneoonebigfight’s caption reads: “Despite all of this team’s achievement, we can say the best is still yet to come because we have a coach who never settle for less. Thank you for teaching us how to achieve success through perseverance, training and hard work. The lessons are well learned and put into practice! Happy Birthday Coach @kowcho!! Cheers to more championships to celebrate! 🍷🏆 God bless you, your family and the whole team! #OBF“

He certainly had a great time during the surprise party. But the best post-birthday gift would be a title with the Ateneo Lady Eagles in Season 81. He has led the men’s team to three titles before. Now, he gets his crack at returning the women’s championship to Katipunan after three years.

From us at Volleyverse, Happy Birthday Coach O!