Apprentice Oliver Almadro will finally face sensei Ramil De Jesus

The year was 1997. Casette tapes were still being sold at record bars and boy bands are at the peak of their popularity.

At the De La Salle University campus in Taft, Ramil De Jesus was about to start his Greatest Hits tour as head coach of the Lady Spikers. More than two decades later, he has produced 11 championship teams including a trio of three-peats.

As he started to make good melodies with the squad, one deputy was with him for ten years: Oliver Almadro.

While they may be at opposite ends of the court as DLSU takes on the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the ties that bind them dating back to Almadro’s days at the Colegio San Juan de Letran are strong.

When Coach O met RDJ

In some ways, we can thank the volleyball gods that the libero position was not yet conceived before. Otherwise, we might have not known Almadro the coach.

“Hindi nga ako na-line up eh. I was just in Team B. Taga-abot ng tubig at towel ng teammates,” Almadro recalled.

But what he lacked in height, he made it up with sheer determination. “I’m not that tall pero I really trained hard because I had a dream that even my seniors will see my desire to become a good volleyball player,” he added.

That will to succeed were noticed by then-Letran coaches Ernesto “Ness” Pamilar and De Jesus. But the reward was not more minutes on the court. Rather, it was an opening to his eventual career.

“Kahit hindi man ako nagagamit sa court, they see the leadership in me na kapag naga-abroad sila to coach the National Team, sa akin na binibilin yun team. Sinasabihan ako kung ano ang gagawin at ano ang program namin so nasanay ako.”

That’s how his coaching career started and it has taken him to a successful journey to College of St. Benilde, Ateneo under Coach Ronald Dulay, National University, and back to Ateneo.

It won’t take long until De Jesus invited him to help in La Salle.

A long-time mentor

Almadro has nothing but praise for De Jesus who has taught him a lot during their ten-year collaboration. “Kalahati yata ng nalalaman ko sa coaching, galing sa kanya,” he quipped.

When asked what made his mentor great, Almadro responded, “Matiyaga magturo si Coach Ramil. Kapag player ka niya, hindi ka niya titigilan turuan.”

That could be the secret why La Salle kept on winning even though players come and go.

Yet now that they are not on the same team, the respect and mutual support remains. “Kahit naman na magkakalaban kami, alam ko na si Coach Ramil ang isa sa mga unang tao na magiging masaya para sa akin. Kapag nagcha-champion ako, lagi ko siya pinapasalamatan.”

With pleasantries set aside for the mean time, the student will try to beat the master. For that, he has to compose a new rhythm that the master composer has not played.