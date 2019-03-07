Airess Padda posts heartwarming video of gratitude to Adamson community

Thursday, 07 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Max Cruz, Volleyball PH

Volleyball fans were surprised when former Adamson Lady Falcons head coach Airess Star Padda was replaced by her deputy Rogelio Getigan three games into their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball campaign. But while she was not at the helm anymore, the players dedicated their latest victory against the NU Lady Bulldogs to their mentor for the past two years.

Even though her stint in San Marcelino was not always smooth sailing, she has nothing but gratitude for the time she spent with the community as shown in this video, set to the tune of “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na”, she posted on her Instagram account. She still is part of the squad as conditioning coach but the tone of the video is leaning towards her full departure from any official function with the team.

The caption on her post reads: “Maraming Salamat to the entire Adamson community for your undying support! I’m honored to have represented the school, alumni and fans these past two years. Thank you Akari for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to work in the volleyball community in the Philippines. It seriously has been the best experience so far. You’ve always believed in me and my vision from day 1, reminding me that we are in this together.

And to my team, my players, my pamilya… Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for making me a better coach and mentor, and a better person in general. You’ve challenged me to push myself to be stronger and reach higher. I hope that I have had a positive impact on your lives and that you can take something away from what I’ve taught you. I will forever cherish every single moment I had as your head coach. It’s been a privilege coaching you guys these past 2 years. I’ve learned as much from you as well. Sobrang proud of you. I wish you nothing but the best and will be cheering you on from afar! BREATHE. BELIEVE. BATTLE! 💙🏐🙅🏽‍♀ #MahalKoKayo”

Padda led the Adamson Lady Falcons to a 7-24 record in her two seasons and change as main tactician. They nearly made the Final Four last season with the likes of Jellie Tempiatura, Fenela Emnas, Jema Galanza, and Mylene Paat. However, their hopes were thwarted when the lost to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in their penultimate game in the eliminations while eventual fourth-seed NU Lady Bulldogs defeated the UE Lady Warriors.

However, she did lead the Lady Falcons to a third-place finish in last year’s PVL Collegiate Conference over the UST Golden Tigresses.

There is no official word yet about Padda’s next coaching stint in the Philippines.

