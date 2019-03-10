Adamson’s Rogelio Getigan on coaching style: “Simple lang”

The Adamson Lady Falcons made a breakthrough after defeating the NU Lady Bulldogs in straight sets a week ago at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. While the victory is certainly a sigh of relief for the San Marcelino unit, it also starts the Rogelio Getigan era on a positive note.

Taking over from Air Padda, Getigan has been a deputy in the Adamson bench for years. But aside from his stint in the UAAP sidelines, he is also the main mentor of the high school volleyball powerhouse Kings Montessori School that has represented the National Capital Region for three Palarong Pambansa editions. Former Getigan players at KMS include Marist Layug, Lorie Bernardo, and Rem Altomea of the UP Lady Maroons as well as Norielle Ipac of the De La Salle Lady Spikers.

But while his credentials speak for itself, his coaching style is a stark contrast from his impressive achievements.

When asked about it during the post-game press conference of the NU game, he shared, “Simple lang. Simple.”

Getigan shared more about his approach. “Nagugulat sila kanina na konting salita lang, wala nang madaming sinasabi. On the spot yun directive, wala nang palabok. Kasi minsan yun ibang coaches na maraming sinasabi eh pero hindi naman nakakatulong. Isang tapik lang, isang salita lang, alam na ng bata yun.”

Despite the economy of words, connecting to his players is easy because he has been with the squad all along. “Actually kasi yun mga bata, malalapit sila sa akin. So hindi ako nahirapan na kausapin sila na ganito ang game plan. Iba talaga kapag may koneksyon ka sa bata eh. Madali mo sila kausapin.”

However, Getigan expressed that his on-court demeanor does not translate during practices. “Kapag training, doon ako pumpukpok talaga. Kasi gusto ko talaga, pagdating ng training, lahat ico-correct at baka masigawan ko pa sila. Para pagdating ng game, i-apply mo at hindi na kita idi-distract.”

Getigan’s first victory as UAAP head coach is already in the books. It remains to be seen though whether team’s fortunes will soar under his guidance. The Adamson Lady Falcons will have a chance to claim its second straight victory against the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday (March 10), 2 pm, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.