Adamson Lady Falcons vs. FEU Lady Tamaraws

Despite in-game injuries to two of their key players, the FEU Lady Tamaraws pulled off a five-set victory against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

In the opening set, both teams proved that they wanted to make a better push in the second round. The set got extended until Coach Rogelio Getigan’s squad closed the set to their favor, 32-30.

The Lady Tamaraws issued a response in the second set as Heather Guino-o and Lycha Ebon led the charge. They eventually levelled the set tally at one apiece, 25-20.

Set three followed the same script of the first two sets as FEU and Adamson never gave an inch to their opponents. However, the Lady Falcons eventually won 25-23 via a Joy Dacoron running attack that bounced off a Lady Tamaraws blocker before sailing out.

FEU forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-20. But it seemed like the odds will not go to their favor as Lycha Ebon went down with an injury on her right knee.

The wards of Coach George Pascua used it though as a rallying point to take a 10-5 lead in the deciding set. But Adamson kept on fighting to eventually force a deadlock at 13.

Jerrili Malabanan’s attack landed just inside the Adamson service line for set point and Celine Domingo push the ball to an empty zone to give FEU its fifth victory in eight contests.

Ebon is named player of the game with 16 attacks, two blocks, and an ace. Guino-o supported with 14 points while Kyle Negrito made nine. Malabanan and Czarina Carandang had eight points apiece. Domingo, France Ronquillo, and Ivana Agudo chipped in six, five, and four markers, respectively.

Eli Soyud paced the Lady Falcons with 17 points while Dacoron and Chiara Permentilla tallied 15 each. Setter MJ Igao had seven while Krich Macaslang finished with four.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws will try to score win number six against the UE Lady Warriors on March 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons fall to 1-7 and will battle against the UST Golden Tigresses on March 27 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.