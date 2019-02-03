Adamson Lady Falcons release final roster for UAAP Season 81

Days after the UP Lady Maroons have announced their final roster for UAAP Season 81, the Adamson Lady Falcons followed suit by posting their official squad via the Akari Sports Twitter account. Leading the way for the Airess Padda-coached squad is team captain Christine Joy “Eli” Soyud, outside hitter Chiara Permentilla, middle blocker Joy Dacoron, opposite hitter Bernadette Flora, setter Mary Jane Igao, and libero Tonnie Rose Ponce.

Also part of the roster are Lee Ann Perez, Ceasa Joria Pinar, Hannah Infante, and Princess Niña Balang. Completing the line-up of the San Marcelino-based crew are rookies Gracelchen Ave from Adamson High School, Trisha Mae Genesis from Holy Rosary College in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Nikka Sophia Yandoc from Jose Rizal Institute, Orion, Bataan, and Krich Aesheluoz Macaslang from First City Providential College in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The Lady Falcons are hoping to breach the Final Four this year after narrowly missing it in Season 80 with a 6-8 record. The Adamson Lady Falcons will open their Season 81 campaign on Febuary 17, 2 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena against the UST Golden Tigresses. Here’s the rest of the schedule for the first round. (Click here for full first round schedule).