Adamson Lady Falcons clinch first victory in Season 81 by dominating NU Lady Bulldogs

The Rogelio Getigan era is off to a great start as the Adamson Lady Falcons claim their first victory in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament by cancelling the NU Lady Bulldogs in straight sets.

The Lady Falcons blasted out off the gates by mounting an 8-2 advantage in the opening set and never looked back. Bernadette Flora delivered the San Marcelino unit to set point while Eli Soyud ended the set at 25-14 for Adamson.

Both teams were locked in battle in the second set but Adamson launched a 8-3 run to arrive at set point. Flora finished set two at 25-19 with a smart placement shot that glanced through NU’s Ivy Lacsina before sailing out.

Adamson created separation from a 6-6 deadlock in the third set by capitalizing on NU’s errors and dominating the defensive battle on the net.

The Lady Falcons held a 16-11 advantage before Coach Norman Miguel’s made a 8-2 to trim the gap to one, 20-19.

But that was all NU wrote as Soyud, Joy Dacoron, and Chiara Permentilla responded with a 4-2 run to win the set and the match. Dacoron brought the Lady Falcons to match point but Princess Robles took a point back.

Dacoron ended the set and the match at 25-22 with a running attack that landed in the corner of NU’s Zone 1.

Flora is declared Player of the Game with 15 points. Soyud and Dacoron contributed 12 and 10 markers, respectively. Over to NU, Robles made 12 scores while Lacsina, Audrey Paran, and Gelina Luceno all had seven points apiece.

The Lady Falcons dominated the block battle, 11-3, while having fewer unforced errors, 18-27.

Both Adamson and NU now have identical 1-3 records.

The Adamson Lady Falcons will try to make it two in a row when they clash with the FEU Lady Tamaraws on March 10. Meanwhile, the NU Lady Bulldogs will battle the UST Golden Tigresses on March 9. Both games will be played at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.