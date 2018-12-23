Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: NU breaks Ateneo’s reign

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

From struggle to victory

To further appreciate the triumph of the NU Bulldogs in UAAP Season 80, you have to look six seasons back. After winning back-to-back titles in Seasons 75 and 76, the Bulldogs cannot get a breakthrough from the Blue Eagles in Seasons 77 to 79. Ateneo won all three Finals series via sweep with the Season 79 edition being the most bitter for the squad of Coach Dante Alinsunurin. The Bulldogs took their rivals to five sets in both games but ended up losing in identical 15-13 tallies.

But the tide turned in Season 80. The Bulldogs gained the top seed after the double-round eliminations with a 12-2 record. Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles salvaged the third seed at 11-3. In between them are the FEU Tamaraws with an identical 12-2 record but are relegated to second due to inferior sets ratio. NU easily dispatched the fourth seed UST Tiger Spikers in straight sets. On the other hand, Ateneo dispatched FEU’s twice-to-beat advantage to claim a fifth-straight trip to the Finals.

One big bite to end ADMU’s dominance

The Bulldogs took the fight to the three-time defending champions even though Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad still has five-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo, Best Setter Ish Polvorosa, and Rookie of the Year Ariel Morado Jr. NU won the first game in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23. Bryan Bagunas led the way with 19 points while James Martin Natividad added 17. Madzlan Gampong contributed 11, five coming off blocks.

Kim Dayandante outdueled Polvorosa in excellent sets, 24 to 11, while libero Ricky Marcos collected 11 excellent digs out of 14 tries. Meanwhile, Espejo led the Blue Eagles with 16 points and Ron Medalla supported with 11 markers.

NU completed the sweep with a four-set victory over Ateneo in Game Two. The Bulldogs took the second set, 31-29, before the Blue Eagles clinched only set they would win in the Finals. They were right in contention for the fourth set but the Bulldogs ended their three-year reign, 33-31. Eventual Finals MVP Bagunas scored 22 points while Natividad and Kim Malabunga chipped in 18 and 10, respectively.

All the years of frustration as runners-up have built them up for this moment. No wonder there were no dry eyes among the players as they clinched the championship point. They are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions in Season 81 especially with the addition of Angelo Almendras. But just like what they did this season, they have to earn their way to back-to-back championships.