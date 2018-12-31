Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: Team Pilipinas-NU wins gold at Asean University Games

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

A sacrifice for country

The Sta. Elena-NU Ball Hammers advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 Spikers Turf Open Conference as the number one seed. But they withdrew from their shot at the title to represent the Philippines in the Asean University Games in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Composed of players from the defending UAAP champions NU Bulldogs, they shocked the competition when they defeated Thailand in straight sets.

Team Pilipinas-NU then clinched a semifinal berth by defeating Malaysia in four sets. Another three-set win, this time over Indonesia, forged a rematch with the Thais for the gold medal. The representatives of the Philippines took the first two sets before Thailand took one back. But as their opponents were threatening to force a fifth set, the Filipinos scored three straight points to win the set and the match. More importantly, their sacrifice to forego a shot at one title led them to bring glory to our country.

Give men’s volleyball a look

Beyond the gold medal that they won, the victory of Team Philippines-National University is a statement that we have the talent to excel internationally. However, men’s volleyball hasn’t been given much attention as compared to women’s volleyball. This triumph from the Asean University Games should be a spark to have a well-devised development program in place to reach even greater heights in the sport.

Locally, it’s time to give Filipino men’s volleyball players the appreciation they deserve. A glimpse of the glory achieved in Myanmar should be enough to throw our support to them as well. It’s not enough to treat them as second-class citizens in a first-class sport anymore. Otherwise, the sacrifice of this team will be naught.