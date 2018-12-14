Team Pilipinas-National University struck gold in the Asean University Games!

Players of the NU Bulldogs made history when it entered the gold medal match of the men’s volleyball tournament at the Asean University Games for the first time in about three decades. Now, their legacy in Philippine volleyball is cemented after defeating a gritty Thailand team in four sets.

Team Pilipinas-NU was in danger of losing the first set as the Thais established an 18-13 lead. However, Bryan Bagunas and Francis Philip Saura came alive to mount a comeback. Credit libero Ricky Marcos as well for making a dangerous save that allowed Team Philippines to tie the score. The set ended at 27-25 via a Saura spike off a combination play from the middle.

Set Two was also tightly contested as both teams forged a tie at 20. However, Team Philippines created a cushion with timely blocks from James Martin Natividad. The squad of Coach Dante Alinsunurin moved one set closer to a win by taking the second frame, 25-21.

The intensity heated up in the third set as both teams taunted their opponents every time they scored. In the end, the Thais edged the Filipinos by the end to take one set back, 25-22.

But the defending UAAP men’s volleyball champions showed composure in the fourth set by opening up an 18-14 lead. Thailand fought back to within two, 19-17, before Bagunas converted an amazing back row attack and a kill block to raise the tally to 21-17. The Thais rallied to within 22-20 until an error, a Madzlan Gampong block, and an off-target Thai spike sealed the set and the match for the Philippines at 25-20.