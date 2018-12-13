Team Pilipinas-National University will fight for gold!

Thursday, 13 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Ariel Dong De La Cruz Facebook page

Bryan Bagunas, Angelo Almendras, and the rest of Team Pilipinas-National University are going to the gold medal match of the Asean University Games men’s volleyball tournament by defeating Indonesia in straight sets.

The Indonesians simply had no answer for Bazooka Bagunas’ powerful spikes and an aggressive service game from Almendras and setter Kim Harold Dayandante. Thus, the Filipinos made quick work of the first set, 25-14.

The same script prevailed early on the second frame as Bagunas was still on target with his attacks while Dayandante and James Martin Natividad punished their opponents from the service line. But the Indonesians fought back from an 18-10 deficit to eventually tie the count at 20-all. A see-saw battle ensued until the count reached 23 apiece but Bagunas’ backline attack and an Indonesian two touches error moved Team Philippines-NU one set closer to victory.

The Indonesians started strong in the third set by leading 8-5 through the first technical timeout. But that was all they wrote as the Philippines stamped their dominance to win the set and the match, 25-13.

Bagunas stamped his mark throughout the game as his spikes often translated to scores. Almendras and team captain Francis Phillip Saura provided support while Dayandante did a masterful job executing the offense.

Team Pilipinas-NU will now face either Thailand or Myanmar in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, Indonesia is relegated to the bronze medal game.

