Team Pilipinas-NU are semis-bound in the Asean University Games

After shocking defending champions Thailand with a straight-sets victory, Team Pilipinas-National University defeated Malaysia in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, at the Asean University Games 2018 in Nay Pyi Daw, Myanmar. This clinches the top spot in Pool A for the defending UAAP men’s volleyball champions to set a semifinal showdown with Indonesia.

Bryan Bagunas and Angelo Almendras carried the squad on their shoulders with their powerful spikes which the Malaysians had no answers for. Almendras was responsible for the point that gave the Philippines a two-sets-to-one lead. The duo then poured on the attacks in the fourth to seal the win.

Team Philippines-NU will now face either Singapore or Indonesia in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Thais will compete with the Pool B top seed Myanmar in the other semis showdown. Earlier in the competition, the squad outclassed the Thais in straight sets, 30-28, 25-23, 25-19. A win in the semis will bring the Pinoy squad to the gold medal match while a loss gives them a chance for silver.

Team Pilipinas-NU’s participation here comes with a price for they had to forfeit their chance to win the Spiker’s Turf Open Conference 2018 championship as the Sta. Elena Ball Hammers even though they had the top seed in the competition. Instead, the Philippine Air Force Agilas and the Cignal HD Spikers had a one-game playoff for a Finals slot against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters which enjoys a twice-to-beat Finals edge. Air Force won against Cignal and defeated PLDT to force a winner-take-all game for the championship.