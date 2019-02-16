New head coach brings UE Red Warriors to victory

The University of the East Red Warriors snapped a 20-game losing streak spanning two UAAP seasons yesterday when they defeated the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons at the Filoil Flying V Center in four sets.

Aside from the heads up play of Clifford Inoferio, Lloyd Josafat, and libero John Lester Medina, that breakthrough victory can also be credited to the UE men’s volleyball team’s new mentor, Victorio Turing IV.

Turing, who is also the coach of the University of Perpetual-Molino women’s and girl’s teams, has handled the team since last May 2018, replacing interim head coach and UE Athletic Director Rodrigo Roque. He was also part of the Red Warriors’ coaching staff last year under Coach Sammy Acaylar. He was also former the girl’s volleyball coach of the Theresian School of Cavite in Bacoor City.

This year, the Turing and the Red Warriors will have the weapons they need to put up a better campaign in UAAP Season 81. They will be led by six holdovers from last year, namely Inoferio, Geric Ortega, Noel Alba, Adrian Imperial, Kim Adriano, and Inoferio. Meanwhile, new players include Aljohn Abalon, Ralph Imperial and Lloyd Josafat.

Ortega, last year’s team captain, has nothing but praises for their new head coach. “Sobrang understanding niya po, and hands on siya despite of being busy din dahil may ibang schools siyang hinahawakan. Natututukan niya kami sa training and sobrang bait niya po samin.”

Turing will be assisted by former Perpetual Altas middle spiker Allan Sala-an.

The Red Warriors have taken the first step to success. Head coach Turing and the entire squad are hoping that they can ride this momentum to string more victories.

The UE Red Warriors will try to complete a two-game winning streak when they face the Adamson Soaring Falcons on February 27, 10 am, at Filoil.