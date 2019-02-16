Season 81 Opening Day ends in surprising results

Did we just watch the opening day games of the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament from a parallel universe?

Nope, it is the real life, not fantasy.

The UE Red Warriors and the FEU Tamaraws struck rhapsody on the court today at the Filoil Flying V Center as they defeated the UP Fighting Maroons and the defending champions NU Bulldogs, respectively.

UE dropped the first set to the Maroons, 25-20, but clinched the next three to claim their first victory in 20 games. The squad of head coach Victorio Turing dominated UP in the second set, 25-10, and edged them in the closing sets, 25-22 and 25-21. Prior to this victory, UE last won in against the Adamson Soaring Falcons to open the second round of Season 79. Their losing streak spanned the entire Season 80 by finishing 0-14.

Clifford Inoferio led the Warriors with 12 attack points, a block, and an ace. Lloyd Josafat supported with 13 points while Al-jhon Abalon and Geric Rodmar Ortega tallied ten markers apiece. UE libero John Lester Medina also had a superb game with 26 digs out of 42 tries and 21 out of 30 receptions. On the other hand, John Mark Milette led UP with 17 points while Nicole Brylle Consuelo added 12.

Tamaraws stun Bulldogs

But the biggest shocker of the day came in the next game as the FEU Tamaraws dominated the NU Bulldogs in straight sets. Aside from the Tamaraws’ cat-like reactions on floor defense, they were able to slow down NU’s vaunted power offense with blocks and deflections. Add to that the struggles of NU’s setter Ave Joshua Retamar and the Bulldogs got their recipe for disaster.

It was very uncharacteristic for NU to muster just 12 points in the opening set. Their hitters were not in sync with the setter and it affected every aspect of their game. They committed 13 unforced errors in set one alone to let FEU take it easily.

Just when you think that things will change in the second set, it didn’t. The Tamaraws had more offensive variation to confound the NU defense in the second and third sets to claim the victory, 25-18 and 25-17. FEU ended the game with just nine errors, a far cry from NU’s 32. The squad of coach Rei Diaz also won the block battle, 9-2.

Owen Suarez was declared Game MVP with five points and 22 excellent sets. Team captain Richard Solis led FEU’s balanced scoring with nine points while Jude Garcia and JP Bugaoan had eight points apiece. Peter Quiel tallied seven points while Redi John also had five markers.

NU’s Bryan Bagunas led all scorers with 15 points while rookie Angelo Almendras supported with six. It was evident that the Bulldogs missed the services of ace setter Kim Dayandante who was deemed ineligible to play days after UAAP Season 81 opened. However, Coach Dante Alinsunurin will have ample time to get Retamar and JP Ancheta jell to their talented hitters.

For FEU, this will be a good confidence booster. If they can keep this up, especially their net defense, they will be a tough customer for the other UAAP teams.