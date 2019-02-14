Kim Dayandante deemed ineligible to play for NU

As the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament is about to start, one vital cog of the defending champion NU Bulldogs was deemed ineligible to play in Season 81.

Setter Kim Dayandante announced through his personal Facebook page that his run for the Bulldogs comes to an abrupt end. While he couldn’t write the ending of his collegiate career on his own terms, he has nothing but gratitude for those who supported him and the team.

National University assistant coach Dong Dela Cruz confirmed the report stating that the UAAP considered his enrollment with the University of Santo Tomas before transferring to NU as part of his eligibility. “Yes na-count as playing year nya ung pag-enroll nya sa UST noong 2014 bago siya nagtransfer sa NU,” said the former Banko Perlas Spikers head coach.

Dela Cruz did not bat an eyelash when asked who will replace him in the Bulldogs’ starting rotation. “Si Joshua Retamar ang magiging first setter namin then Jann Paulo Ancheta will be the second setter.” Retamar has the talent to fill in the void Dayandante left given that he hailed as Most Valuable Player in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Sur.

Dayandante was handed over the reins of the vaunted NU offense when Vince Mangulabnan graduated after UAAP Season 78. As the primary playmaker of the Sampaloc-based squad, he steered the Bulldogs to last year’s championship. He was also the main setter for Team Pilipinas-NU that swept the opposition at the ASEAN University Games in Naypyitaw, Myanmar en route to taking home the gold medal.

With this development coming just days before the NU Bulldogs kick off their Season 81 campaign against the FEU Tamaraws, it remains to be seen how the likes of Bryan Bagunas, Angelo Almendras, Francis Saura, James Natividad, Madzlan Gampong, and Kim Malabunga will adjust to the style of Retamar and Ancheta. But great as they are, they will find a way to win even if Dayandante moves on.