The Great Eight

The UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball tournament is at the home stretch. But this doesn’t mean the end for these exceptional players. Rather, they are just starting to forge their path to become future stars in the sport. Whether you’ve heard of them before or you’ve learned about them for the first time, it’s certain that you will keep on hearing their names even more. Here are the eight players that have risen above the competition.

May Anne Nuique – Adamson

Mayang, as she is fondly called, has been the cornerstone of the Adamson offense under Coach Rogelio Getigan. She led the Baby Falcons to a five-set win over the FEU Baby Tamaraws by scoring 15 points. Nuique kept her good streak by tallying 12 in a victory over the University of the East. What’s fascinating is that she had more service aces (13) than attack points (10) combined in these two games.

She did score 13 in a losing effort to powerhouse Nazareth School of National University but her leadership enabled them to take the Bullpups to five sets. While she only has a combined six points in her last two games, it is just an aberration of a player on the rise. Adamson did win against the hapless University of the Philippines in their last outing to bring their record to 3-2 even though Maique only had four points.

Alexis Ciarra Miner – Far Eastern University-Diliman

Never doubt FEU in unearthing under-the-radar talent. Miner is just the latest example of how the Tamaraws struck gold. The FEU-Diliman standout is averaging a shade under nine points a game but she did have an 11-point outing in the loss to Adamson and 12 in a win against UP.

The UAAP Season 80 second-best middle blocker dug nine points in a defeat to UST and only seven in a victory over UE. She might have struggled in her game against NU with only five points but she has shown her capabilities of leading the Baby Tamaraws.

Kathleen Layugan – University of the East

The UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year continues to impress in her third playing year. She is averaging 11.2 points per game in five contests which include a 19-point performance against the Fighting Maroons. Layugan also paced against the Lady Warriors with 12 against Adamson and 11 against FEU. However, UE has managed to win just one of five games because badly-needed support for her on offense is fleeting. Team captain Simoune Ferrer has the highest single-game scoring output other than Layugan with seven points.

Alleiah Malaluan – De La Salle-Zobel

She burst into the scene as part of the CALABARZON team that captured the Best Outside Spiker award in the Palarong Pambansa 2018. Even though the lost the gold medal to Team NCR, the De La Salle brass has seen enough to let her transfer from Lipa to Muntinlupa. While she is averaging nine points a game in the UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball tournament, the pride of Batangas had a slow start by collecting just eight points in each of her first two games.

Malaluan only had a combined ten points in their next two matches but De La Salle won against Adamson and UP. But her breakout game came against UST wherein she scored 19 points, 18 of which from spikes. Having her in the senior team in the future could extend the Lady Spikers’ dominant reign.

Angel Anne Canino – De La Salle-Zobel

DLSZ won’t be contender in girls volleyball if Malaluan is the only one delivering the goods. Completing their two-headed attack is Canino who won MVP honors in the Palarong Pambansa 2018 as part of Team NCR. Once rivals, they have now led De La Salle to a 4-1 record in UAAP Season 81 while Canino is continually orchestrating some heavenly performances.

Averaging 15.6 points per game, the Season 80 2nd Best Outside Hitter scored 15 in a four-set loss to NSNU and 16 in a triumph versus Adamson University. But those games are just opening acts to her 32-point exhibition against UST which they won in five sets. Canino connected on 28 spikes and three aces on that game. Her exploits against the Junior Tigresses is the highest single-game production in UAAP Season 81.

Alyssa Solomon – Nazareth School of National University

Winning Rookie of the Year certifies that the hype around the Laguna native is real. She continued where she left off from Season 80 with 19 points against Adamson, 15 off spikes. The former Perpetual Biñan standout also scored 13 in a four-set victory over UST. A former Philippine national youth team member, Solomon is a vital cog to NSNU’s attack triangle which makes them the favorites to win a fifth-straight title. The sky’s the limit for the potential of this 6’2” spiker.

Mhicaela Belen – Nazareth School of National University

The defending UAAP Girls’ Volleyball Conference Most Valuable Player gets the job done with little fanfare. Before you know it, she has already dropped a bunch of spikes to their opponents. Belen is averaging 10.2 points per game and she opened the tournament with a 13-point outing versus De La Salle-Zobel. She followed that with a 14-point effort in a win over the Baby Falcons.

Belen took her foot off the gas pedal in the games against UP and UST as she scored only eight and five points, respectively. That’s the luxury that they can afford though given how dominating their offensive weapons are. She did bounce back with an 11-point game against FEU which gave them their fifth straight victory.

Faith Nisperos – Nazareth School of National University

It’s pick your poison when it comes to NSNU. Try stopping Belen and Solomon and make you pay. Block them both and you leave Nisperos open. No wonder the Bullpups coaching staff have much faith in Nisperos. The 1st Best Outside Hitter last season has scored in double digits in all but one game. But that’s not a worry for they still won that game over the FEU Baby Tamaraws. Save from that game, the Davaoena is leaving opponents praying that they will be spared.

She started the tournament with a 10-point performance against De La Salle and 19 against Adamson. She had another 19-point explosion against UST. But what makes her special is her ability to perform under pressure or unfavorable odds. Nisperos still suited up for Team NCR in the last Palarong Pambansa despite an ankle injury. Likewise, she performed well in the clutch by winning UAAP Season 80 Finals MVP. Recruiting her in the Seniors Division will be a dogfight.