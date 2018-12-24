Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: La Salle Zobel shoots down NSNU’s quest for a five-peat

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

Lady Bullpups own the yard

The Nazareth School of National University Lady Bullpups had a near-immaculate run spanning from UAAP Season 77 to 80. Their 56-4 record over a four-year stretch includes three 11-1 elimination rounds, four UAAP girl’s volleyball crowns, and three finals sweeps. Season 79 would be their best as they finished the preliminaries with a clean 12-0 slate. Their chances on a perfect season ended when the UST Tigress Cubs defeat them in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.

The reign of dominance from the Alcantara-based volleybelles introduced rising stars such as Rica Diolan, Jennifer Nierva, Thea Gagate, Sheena Toring, Joyme Cagande, Nicole Ann Magsarile, and Roma Mae Doromal to name a few. Their UAAP Season 81 squad is still a force to reckon with courtesy of Season 80 season MVP Mhicaela Belen, Season 80 Rookie of the Year Alyssa Solomon, and two-time season MVP Faith Nisperos. It looked like they were on their way to a fifth straight title after posting a 10-2 elimination round slate and defeating the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons in straight sets to earn their seventh-straight championship series appearance.

Junior Lady Archers are on target

The Lady Bullpups were just three games away from another eliminations sweep. But their aspirations were thwarted by the De La Salle Zobel Junior Lady Archers in four sets. Coach Tina Salak’s squad had 17 service aces in that game with Alleiah Malaluan and Justine Jazareno combining for 14 of them. They also limited the Lady Bullpups to 18, 12, and 20 points in the three sets they won. Malaluan topped DLSZ in scoring with 20 markers while Jazareno and Angel Anne Canino made ten and nine, respectively. More importantly, they made sure that there will be a regular Final Four.

De La Salle Zobel also ended up with a 10-2 record and defeated the Tigress Cubs in the semifinals. NU and DLSZ have set their date for the title. The Lady Bullpups were the favored team due to their championship experience. But the Junior Lady Archers hit bullseye to win their 10th overall UAAP girls volleyball championship. It was not an easy feat though for they had to overcome a gritty NSNU squad in two, five-set matches. The fifth set of the first game ended in 15-13. Canino came up big with 18 points while Malaluan supported with 16.

The DLSZ Junior Lady Archers completed their journey to the title by dominating the deciding set of Game Two, 15-8. Jazareno was named Finals MVP with her amazing floor defense while Canino took over from Belen as Season MVP. Malaluan is awarded the Second Best Opposite Spiker distinction. But aside from the title, their greatest achievement is grabbing it from the queens of the block.