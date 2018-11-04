UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball Second Round Schedule

UAAP Juniors volleyball action continues as the league has released the match schedule of the second round for Season 81. Games will be played every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday starting November 10 at either the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo De Manila University campus or the FEU Diliman Gym. Check out when your favorite team will play. Teams that are mentioned first in every match-up will wear light-colored uniforms.

November 10, 2018

(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)

Boys Division

7:30 am – ADU vs ADMU

9:00 am – UST vs NSNU

10:30 am – DLSZ vs UPIS

12:00 nn – FEU vs UE

Girls Division

1:30 pm – DLSZ vs UPIS

3:00 pm – UST vs FEU

4:30 pm – UE vs ADU

November 11, 2018

(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)

Boys Division

7:30 am – UPIS vs UE

9:00 am – ADMU vs UE

10:30 am – FEU vs DLSZ

12:00 nn – NSNU vs ADU

Girls Division

1:30 pm – NSNU vs ADU

3:00 pm – FEU vs UE

4:30 pm – UPIS vs UST

November 17, 2018

(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)

Girls Division

7:30 am – UE vs UPIS

9:00 am – FEU vs NSNU

10:30 am – UST vs DLSZ

Boys Division

12:00 nn – UE vs NSNU

1:30 pm – UST vs FEU

3:00 pm – ADU vs UPIS

4:30 pm – DLSZ vs ADMU

November 18, 2018

(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)

Girls Division

7:30 am – ADU vs FEU

9:00 am – NSNU vs UPIS

10:30 am – DLSZ vs UE

Boys Division

12:00 nn – ADMU vs FEU

1:30 pm – UPIS vs UST

3:00 pm – UE vs ADU

4:30 pm – NU vs DLSZ

November 21, 2018

(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)

Girls Division

7:30 am – UPIS vs ADU

9:00 am – UE vs UST

10:30 am – DLSZ vs NSNU

Boys Division

12:00 nn – ADMU vs NSNU

1:30 pm – FEU vs UPIS

3:00 pm – UST vs ADU

4:30 pm – DLSZ vs UE

November 24, 2018

(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)

Boys Division

7:30 am – UPIS vs NSNU

9:00 am – ADU vs FEU

10:30 am – UE vs ADMU

12:00 nn – DLSZ vs UST

Girls Division

1:30 pm – FEU vs UPIS

3:00 pm – UST vs NSNU

4:30 pm – ADU vs DLSZ

November 25, 2018

(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)

Boys Division

7:30 am – ADMU vs UPIS

9:00 am – UST vs UE

10:30 am – ADU vs DLSZ

12:00 nn – FEU vs NU

Girls Division

1:30 pm – DLSZ vs FEU

3:00 pm – NSNU vs UE

4:30 pm – ADU vs UST