UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball Second Round Schedule

UAAP Juniors volleyball action continues as the league has released the match schedule of the second round for Season 81. Games will be played every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday starting November 10 at either the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo De Manila University campus or the FEU Diliman Gym. Check out when your favorite team will play. Teams that are mentioned first in every match-up will wear light-colored uniforms.
November 10, 2018
(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)
Boys Division
7:30 am – ADU vs ADMU
9:00 am – UST vs NSNU
10:30 am – DLSZ vs UPIS
12:00 nn – FEU vs UE
Girls Division
1:30 pm – DLSZ vs UPIS
3:00 pm – UST vs FEU
4:30 pm – UE vs ADU
November 11, 2018
(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)
Boys Division
7:30 am – UPIS vs UE
9:00 am – ADMU vs UE
10:30 am – FEU vs DLSZ
12:00 nn – NSNU vs ADU
Girls Division
1:30 pm – NSNU vs ADU
3:00 pm – FEU vs UE
4:30 pm – UPIS vs UST
November 17, 2018
(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)
Girls Division
7:30 am – UE vs UPIS
9:00 am – FEU vs NSNU
10:30 am – UST vs DLSZ
Boys Division
12:00 nn – UE vs NSNU
1:30 pm – UST vs FEU
3:00 pm – ADU vs UPIS
4:30 pm – DLSZ vs ADMU
November 18, 2018
(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)
Girls Division
7:30 am – ADU vs FEU
9:00 am – NSNU vs UPIS
10:30 am – DLSZ vs UE
Boys Division
12:00 nn – ADMU vs FEU
1:30 pm – UPIS vs UST
3:00 pm – UE vs ADU
4:30 pm – NU vs DLSZ
November 21, 2018
(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)
Girls Division
7:30 am – UPIS vs ADU
9:00 am – UE vs UST
10:30 am – DLSZ vs NSNU
Boys Division
12:00 nn – ADMU vs NSNU
1:30 pm – FEU vs UPIS
3:00 pm – UST vs ADU
4:30 pm – DLSZ vs UE
November 24, 2018
(Venue: Blue Eagle Gym, ADMU, Katipunan, Quezon City)
Boys Division
7:30 am – UPIS vs NSNU
9:00 am – ADU vs FEU
10:30 am – UE vs ADMU
12:00 nn – DLSZ vs UST
Girls Division
1:30 pm – FEU vs UPIS
3:00 pm – UST vs NSNU
4:30 pm – ADU vs DLSZ
November 25, 2018
(Venue: FEU Diliman Gym, Mapayapa Village, Quezon City)
Boys Division
7:30 am – ADMU vs UPIS
9:00 am – UST vs UE
10:30 am – ADU vs DLSZ
12:00 nn – FEU vs NU
Girls Division
1:30 pm – DLSZ vs FEU
3:00 pm – NSNU vs UE
4:30 pm – ADU vs UST