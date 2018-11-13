Where Set 4 does not exist

Winners of the six matches that kicked off the second round of UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball competition must be allergic to one thing: a fourth set.

None of the matches went past Set 3 as the University of Santo Tomas Tigerbabes collected two wins via the Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws and the University of the Philippines Junior Lady Maroons. Meanwhile, the De La Salle Zobel Junior Spikers also won a game against UPD.

Then, the Nazareth School of National University also finished off the Adamson University Baby Falcons in straight sets for their only game over the weekend. Finally, both ADU and FEU then got a victory against the University of the East Junior Warriors.

NSNU’s victory kept their record unblemished at 7-0. UST is ranked second at 5-3 with 17 match points while DLSZ is at third with a 5-2 slate and 14 match points. Adamson completes the top four with a 5-2 standing and 14 match points. FEU is not far behind at fifth though with a 4-4 record and 13 match points. UE (1-7) and UPD (0-8) are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Top Performers

NSNU’s talented players can be collectively called The Four Aces and they did not disappoint during their encounter with Adamson. Faith Nisperos had 14 points while Mhicaela Belen and Alyssa Solomon tallied 13 and 11, respectively. Belen got all of her points from spikes while Solomon had a more rounded game with seven spikes, two blocks, and two aces. Completing the cast is libero Shaira Mae Jardio with 17 excellent digs out of 38 tries and 18 receptions from 32 attempts.

Alexis Ciarra Miner of FEU also had a solid outing against UE with eight successful attacks out of 17 attempts. She also added four blocks and a service ace to her numbers. Lyann Marie De Guzman and Shiela Mae Kiseo chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

It’s hard to miss out on UST’s Imee Hernandez who averaged 13.5 points including an 18-point performance against FEU. The middle blocker acquired that number by connecting on 15 spikes, two blocks, and an ace. Her teammate Renee Lou Penafiel had a nice game too with 13 points. Their libero, Maria Bernadett Pepito, is worth mentioning due to her impressive 26 digs in just 41 tries and 21 received serves out of 43 tries.

Angel Canino and Alleiah Malaluan of DLSZ performed well with 19 and 11 points, respectively. Canino’s numbers are comprised of 16 spikes, two aces, and a block. She also had eight digs in just 13 tries. On the other hand, nine of Malaluan’s points are from spikes.

The weekend scores

November 10, 2018

DLSZ defeated UPD – 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

UST won over FEU – 25-20, 36-34, 25-19

ADU dominated UE – 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

November 11, 2018

NSNU beats ADU – 25-19, 25-18, 31-29

FEU tramples on UE – 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

UST lords over UPD – 25-22, 25-11, 25-10.