New Lady Bullpups head coach Regine Diego’s goal goes beyond another UAAP title

First order of business for newly-minted NU Girls’ Volleyball Team head coach Regine Diego is to give the girls of F. Jhocson a shot at representing the National Capital Region in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa.

While there is no denying that former NU mentor Babes Castillo has established a dynasty in the UAAP high school division after winning four golds in the last six seasons, a stint at the annual sports competition for Philippine regions has remained elusive to him and the Lady Bullpups.

Diego, who used to be at the helm of the nationwide tournament’s 2017 champions De La Salle – Lipa, however, shares the thirst her girls have to experience what’s beyond the UAAP is palpable.

“They’ve never experienced Palarong Pambansa here in NU. I want them to experience what we’ve experienced before so they are kinda excited. That’s the goal,” she told Volleyverse.

Over the years, the UAAP Jrs. Volleyball tournament may have produced some of the biggest names in Philippine volleyball today like Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, Dindin Manabat, and Jaja Santiago among others. However, there is no denying that the Palarong Pambansa remains to be a favorite recruitment ground among Manila-based collegiate squads.

“For me, it’s special because you get to see other players not just in Manila. You also experience a shorter type of league unlike UAAP which runs for three months,” said Diego. “Itong Palaro, different type of animal siya eh. Patibayan talaga ng resistensya kasi different temperature, ibang lugar, minsan malamig, minsan sobrang init.”

Asked about the advantage of her training program over Castillo’s, Diego said she mainly wants to focus on developing the girls’ individual in-game strategies while also complimenting her predecessor’s ability to instill the basics of the game to up-and-coming talents.

“Every coach has a different approach. Lahat ‘yan iba-iba. Lahat ‘yan may kanya-kanyang strengths and weaknesses. ‘Yung sakin lang siguro more on, gusto ko kasi start pa lang diskarte na agad ng team,” she shared.

“I’m very confident sa team ko kasi maganda rin naman ‘yung tinanim ni Coach Babes sa kanila. Magandang mga basics, magandang movements,” she added.

Realistically speaking, though, Diego sends a heads up to NU fans that the landscape of the juniors volleyball scene has changed tremendously over the years. While the Lady Bullpups may have dominated the recruitment wars over the past half decade, it will not be as easy to do so anymore.

“Before, wala naman nagre-recruit masyado. It’s just UST and NU sa high school level. Ngayon kasi meron nang ibang teams na medyo competitive na rin at aggressive na rin sa recruitment,” Diego said matter-of-factly.

“You got Adamson-Akari. You got FEU. La Salle-Zobel pa. It’s going to be challenging plus hindi pa rin ako ganun kasanay sa recruitment,” she added. “I’m going to try my best to recruit but I am more into development of the kids kasi nung nasa probinsya naman ako, dun ang strength namin.”

Also part of NU’s Women’s Volleyball Team as assistant coach to Norman Miguel, the former De La Salle Lady Spiker is in Thailand as of press time for the Lady Bulldogs’ preparations for the upcoming UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament.