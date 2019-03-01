NSNU Lady Bullpups defeat CSA-Makati to earn Palarong Pambansa 2019 stint

More than a month ago, new Nazareth School of National University head coach Regine Diego mentioned a goal other than a UAAP Girls’ Volleyball championship.

That goal was finally realized when the Lady Bullpups, playing under the team name Manila Premier, defeated Colegio San Agustin-Makati to earn the right of representing the National Capital Region in the girl’s volleyball competition at the 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City.

It was a dominating performance for NSNU as they took the match at the Our Lady of Perpetual Succor College Gymnasium in straight sets. Alyssa Solomon converted an attack from Zone 2 to end the first set for the Lady Bullpups, 25-5. The fortunes of Coach Marie Grace Vita’s squad didn’t change in the second set as the Lady Bullpups stamped their dominance, 25-11. Finally, NSNU ended the third set and the match, 25-15.

This will be the first time that NSNU will represent NCR in the national Palaro. Prior to this victory, the Lady Bullpups also defeated perennial powerhouse Kings Montessori School, representing Quezon City, for the first time in four years, 25-14, 25-14. It was also KMS who defeated NSNU in the National Finals of the 2017 Rebisco Volleyball League.

Also part of the championship-winning NSNU squad are Caroline Santos, Jimy Jean Jamili, Maria Taylor Pena, Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring, Evangeline Alinsug, Kianna Louise Olango, and Kamille Cal.

NCR Palaro 2019 Girl’s Volleyball Individual Awardees

Four players from the Nazareth School of National University earned individual distinctions. Camille Lamina was named Best Setter while Mhicaela Belen is hailed as the Best Attacker of the tournament. Shaira Mae Jardio is voted Best Digger while Solomon is the NCR Palaro 2019’s Most Valuable Player.

Completing the roster of individual honorees are Lucille Mae Almonte of KMS, QC for Best Receiver, Julia Cyrille Coronel of CSA-Makati as Best Setter, and Julieanna Levina also of CSA-Makati as Best Blocker.

In other news, the NSNU Boy’s Volleyball squad will be joining their female counterparts in Davao as well after defeating the five-time NCAA volleyball champions Perpetual Junior Altas which represented Las Piñas despite being down two sets.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will be held from April 27 to May 4. Over 15,000 athletes from 17 Philippine regions are expected to compete.