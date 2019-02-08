Faith Nisperos still uncertain on where to play collegiate volleyball

On the fence.

As of the moment, top high school prospect Faith Nisperos from the Nazareth School of National University remains undecided on where she would take her talents for college.

“I am still weighing my options. I should be able to decide after graduation in April,” the five-foot-11 spiker told Volleyverse via Facebook Messenger.

With her towering height, sheer power, and heart for the game, Nisperos helped turn cellar-dweller NU into a dynasty which she will be biddiing adieu with four titles, two Season MVP awards, and two Finals MVP plums.

All these, of course, she did with the help of former mentor Babes Castillo, who has now parted ways with NU.

While fans of the Lady Bulldogs may worry that the changes in the coaching staff would mean the departure of the outside hitter, Nisperos clarified where her commitment belongs to.

“I played for six years, same time as Coach Babes. But his being out of the NU women’s team doesn’t affect my decision on where to study in college,” she said. “If ever I stay in NU, I will take up Engineering, but I may also take up a Business course or any course that will prepare me for a Law degree.”

With a resume as stacked as Nisperos’, it should come as no surprise that multiple collegiate volleyball programs have shown interest in luring her into their respective squads.

Pressed to provide the schools she is choosing from, the ace spiker said the final choice will definitely be a UAAP member university.

And what would it take for recruiters to get her to say yes?