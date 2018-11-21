De La Salle Zobel edges Nazareth School of National University

There will be no step-ladder playoffs this year as the De La Salle Zobel Junior Spikers defeated the Nazareth School of National University at the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym today. DLSZ dominated the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-12, before NSNU took the third set, 25-18. La Salle-Zobel sealed the deal in set four, 25-20.

Alleiah Malaluan led the DLSZ attack with 20 points which includes 13 spikes in 35 tries. Ylizyeth Jazareno added 10 while Angel Canino contributed nine. DLSZ had a whopping 17-9 advantage in service aces with Malaluan and Jazareno getting seven apiece. Jazareno was also a gem on defense with 20 digs off 27 attempts. Faith Nisperos led NSNU with 14 markers while Alyssa Solomon had a quiet outing with nine points.

UST thwarts UE

UST finished off UE in three sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23. Imee Hernandez led the Junior Tigresses with 10 points while Merry Rose Jauculan made nine. The UST girls volleyball team had a 14-9 cushion in service aces with Regina Grace Jurado getting six of them. They also dominated in excellent digs, 49-38, and in excellent sets, 19-5. Seventeen of those sets came from Tanya Francesca Narciso. Kathleen Layugan topped UE with 10 points while Ella Mae Capillano made nine.

Adamson beats UP

UP gave Adamson everything it could handle in the first two sets. But the Junior Lady Falcons survived sets one and two with identical 28-26 score lines. AdU had an easier time in the third, 25-13. Kate Santiago led the Soaring Falcons with 12 points while Ayesha Juegos added eight. Adamson had a whopping 82 excellent digs as compared to UP’s 64. They had a comfortable 39-25 edge in attack points as well. Giesha Capistrano and Alliah Kristine Omar had ten points to lead the Junior Lady Maroons.