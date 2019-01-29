Alleiah Malaluan will stay with De La Salle for college

First, it came in bits and pieces. But over the past few months, especially over the past week, news about a promising outside hitter from Batangas named Alleiah Malaluan has reached fever pitch.

In less than a year from her transfer from De La Salle – Lipa to De La Salle – Zobel, Malaluan has already achieved success in the UAAP Girls’ Volleyball scene after she and Angel Canino led the Junior Lady Spikers to the Season 81 title. Their championship exploits led to her winning the tournament’s 2nd Best Outside Hitter award.

While this alone already makes the spiker newsworthy, her presence and performance at the two-day Philippine Women’s Volleyball National Team tryouts last week puts the volleyball community on notice that she and some of her fellow young attendees are the future of the sport.

“The opportunity of trying out for the National Team was truly remarkable. But I don’t expect too much because I saw na there are many other players who have the same talent as mine. Since I’m still in junior high, I consider this as a learning opportunity,” the 10th grader told Volleyverse.

Though she played her chances down, Malaluan, after catching the attention of PH volley stars, has a good shot at cracking the U23 lineup that will represent the Philippines in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship to be held in Vietnam this July.

She shunned these compliments by saying, “Na-starstruck lang po ako sa kanilang lahat kasi super hinahangaan ko po ‘yung seniors siyempre.”

But who among her fellow young guns impressed her the most? None other than Eya Laure, Malaluan’s teammate during the 2017 ASEAN Schools Games held in Singapore.

“Na-impress po ako sa lahat din pero pinaka nag-stand out po si Ate Eya kasi makikita mo po sa kanya ‘yung determination and willingness sa paglalaro,” she revealed.

Surely, the surge in Malaluan’s popularity will send recruiters banging on her door to lure her to their collegiate squads come 2021.

They need not waste their time though as Malaluan, with two years of eligibility left in UAAP juniors volleyball, confirmed this early that she will join the De La Salle Lady Spikers.

“I am green-blooded. DLSU is my dream school in college,” she said.

Malaluan’s decision to be under the wing of the legendary Ramil de Jesus is so unbreakable that she might just make the move to Taft as early as this year when she transitions to senior high school.