Top five moments during the PVL All Star Game 2019

Let’s face it: the recent PVL All Star Game itself did not live up to the hype. Fans expected a thrilling match-up given that both teams feature the best players in the league. However, Coach Oliver Almadro’s Team Red dominated Coach Jerry Yee’s Team Blue in three sets, 25-19, 25-16, and 25-20. Jema Galanza is hailed Game MVP with 11 attacks and three aces. However, a four or five-setter would have been a fitting end to a fun-filled day. It would be nice if everyone got to play.

While fans are left wanting more from the game, those who were at the Filoil Flying V Center had a grand time by taking pictures and playing games with their idols. This doesn’t go to show though that the entire festivities were uneventful. There were still moments that made this event a memorable one.

Coach Tai Bundit returns

Nope, that is not a CGI effect. The former Creamline Cool Smashers mentor did return to the sidelines to replace Air Padda as Coach Jerry Yee’s assistant to this match. Weeks ago, the Creamline players, coaches, and team officials paid a visit to him in Thailand and had a taste of the dishes served in his restaurant. But this return is just a one-match deal. Or is it? Well, no one can tell.

Moment of silence for Coach Ness Pamilar

It was a fitting moment before the game that everyone went silent to commemorate the legacy of the late Ernesto “Ness” Pamilar who suddenly passed away earlier this year. While he is known in the PVL circles as the head coach of the Tacloban Fighting Warays, his career spans coaching stints in the UAAP, NCAA, and the Shakey’s V-League. His presence lives on to those who he had influenced throughout his career.

Jia Morado and Alyssa Valdez on separate teams

We’ve been used to calling their names one after the other. Having been teammates for over a half-decade, they have won championship together and racked up individual awards in their own right. But the wore different uniforms this game with Valdez bannering Team Blue and Morado navigating the offense for Team Red. It felt unusual seeing them on opposite sides of the court. Die-hard fans are relieved that the set-up was just for a game.

Coach O in a relaxed state

We often see an animated and intense Coach Oliver Almadro on the sidelines. But in this case, he took it easy. He made the most of this blessing by letting her players execute their game. He even had a selfie during Dimdim Pacres’ dance routine. The Ateneo Lady Eagles tactician even wanted the UST Golden Tigress to finish the game by jovially saying “lahat ng play, kailangan lahat kay Dimdim”. Pacres did deliver to clinch the exhibition for Team Red.

Dimdim Pacres and Dani Ravena dance showdown

What’s better than one person doing the Switch it Up Challenge? Why not have two of them, volleyball players at that, do it at the middle of the court. There’s nothing that the other players and the fans could do but laugh at the dance moment shared by Pacres and Dani Ravena when “Switch It Up” blared all over the Filoil Flying V Center. Will there be a sequel when Ateneo face UST in UAAP Season 81? That would certainly be nice.