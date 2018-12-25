Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: Filipinos invade Japanese volleyball

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

Filipino players say arigato to the V.League

Japanese volleyball is one of the best in Asia, if not the world. That’s why we should take immense pride that three of our players are plying their wares in the V.League. Five-time UAAP men’s volleyball Season MVP and three-time champion Marck Espejo was signed by Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler on May 2018 thanks to the recommendation of current UP Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle is having an impressive showing with his new squad despite a dismal 2-10 record. He is averaging 14.3 points per contest with his best performance being a 29-point outing in a win against the JTEKT Stings. In that five-set match, Espejo had 29 attack points to go with six blocks and two service aces. The pride of Marikina City also tallied 25 points in their December 9 win over the Toray Arrows.

Meanwhile, UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball MVP Jaja Santiago is holding her ground for the Saitama Ageo Medics. The former NU Lady Bulldog is making 10.67 points per match in nine games played. Her best game came against the Okayama Seagulls wherein she made 12 spike points, one block and three aces in a win. Santiago is also part of the Top 10 in three statistical categories. Santiago and the Medics currently have 4-5 record which is fourth in the V.League Division 1 Eastern Conference.

Finally, Dindin Santiago-Manabat joined her sister in Japan when she was signed by the Toray Arrows. However, she hasn’t seen much action for the squad as of press time. The Arrows are in fourth spot of the Western Conference with a 4-4 record.

A win for Philippine volleyball

Whether any of their teams will win the championship of their respective tournaments, their mere participation in one of the top leagues in Asia is a sign of approval for the talent that we have in the sport. Their learnings and experience from the V.League will help escalate the level of volleyball in the Philippines. Likewise, their stint in the V.League will turn the eyes of international talent scouts to Filipino players.

The younger generation of volleybal player will look up to Espejo, Santiago-Manabat, and Jaja Santiago to see that the possibilities are limitless. That inspiration can spark more people to pick up the sport. If this trend holds up, we will see a gradual improvement of the national team’s performance in the international stage.